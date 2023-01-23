The NFC Championship game for 2023 is set. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in what promises to be an exhilarating contest at the Lincoln Financial Field.

This year's NFC title game will take place on Sunday, January 29, kicking off at 3:00 PM ET on Fox. The winner of this matchup will play in the Super Bowl against the AFC Championship winners in just over two weeks' time.

The Eagles made light work of the New York Giants in their divisional-round matchup on Saturday, comfortably beating them 38-7. Nick Sirianni's side looked ruthless in their offense and solid in their defense.

The team has continued to carry on from where they left off in the regular season after finishing with the best record (14-3) among all teams in the NFL. With Jalen Hurts firing on all cylinders, they are surely among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Meanwhile, the 49ers finished as NFC West champions and took down the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round. Kyle Shanahan's side then beat the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round to advance to the NFC Championship game.

San Francisco is on an incredible 12-game win streak and will take some stopping. It's safe to say that we're in for a spectacle for the NFC Championship game this year.

NFC Championship game: San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The Niners have looked as good as ever since Brock Purdy led the team's offense. The 23-year-old was initially San Francisco's third-string quarterback, but grabbed his opportunity after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injuries.

Jalen Hurts, on the other hand, is having the best season of his NFL career. The quarterback has been instrumental in the team's success and will be hoping to continue his good run in the Championship game.

Since both teams have incredible offenses, this matchup could be decided by who has the best defensive strategy. As the 49ers have looked more balanced throughout the campaign, we expect them to get the win and progress to the Super Bowl.

