2023 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers 7-round mock 

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are at a crossroads in their development together.

There is an elite quarterback in place, but the team now needs to improve on a 10-win season in 2022. This may sound harsh and unrealistic, but the Chargers have underwhelmed, especially with a player of Herbert’s quality under center.

Brandon Staley has faced questions over his suitability for the coaching role in LA, but he will be given another season to improve. This brings us to the NFL draft, which is a hugely important event for the Los Angeles Chargers and their future development.

The team holds all seven of their original picks and will be on the clock at #22 in the first-round (although it will actually be the 21st selection made on opening night).

Offensive production has been an issue in Los Angeles over the past year. With Khalil Mack’s arrival solidifying their defense last season, expect an offensive draft.

Los Angeles Chargers' 2023 NFL draft preview

Having the 21st pick on the opening night of the 2023 NFL draft leaves the Los Angeles Chargers in a good position. There will still be enough high-quality talent left on the board, and a dramatic event could cause a blue-chip prospect to fall to them.

Sportskeeda’s 7-round mock draft model will not consider any trades that haven’t yet occurred.

The Chargers have a difficult situation developing, with star running back Austin Ekeler angling for a trade this offseason.

However, with the Bolts having no serious needs in terms of starters in any position, they can get ahead of the curve and replace Ekeler in the draft.

Significant Los Angeles Chargers free agency signings

· LB Eric Kendricks

· Re-signed TE Donald Parham Jr.

· Re-signed OT Trey Pipkins III

· Re-signed DT Morgan Fox

Significant Los Angeles Chargers free agency losses

· G Matt Feiler

· DE Kyle Van Noy

· LB Drue Tranquill

· QB Chase Daniel

· CB Bryce Callahan

Sportskeeda’s 7-round mock for the Los Angeles Chargers

Bijan Robinson is the standout RB in the 2023 class and will shine with the Los Angeles Chargers

21. RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

54. TE Luke Musgrove, Oregon State

85. C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

125. DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

156. DE Richard Jibunor, Troy

200. LB Carlton Martial, Troy

239. WR Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

With Ekeler expected to be granted his trade, the Los Angeles Chargers will replace him with the consensus no.1 running back in the draft.

Bijan Robinson is strikingly quick. Blink and you’ve missed him gain 5-10 yards. He is difficult to tackle and will humiliate defenders in the NFL. Whilst his time at the top of the league may be short due to the rigors of the position, he is an immediate starter and likely a Pro Bowl candidate as a rookie.

The Chargers add a real weapon here and take some pressure off Justin Herbert. In a division with so much talent, having another offensive dynamic would be crucial.

Having another big tight end would be beneficial for the team’s offense and they will be fortunate enough to grab Luke Musgrove (Oregon State) in the second-round.

His talent is comparable to that of Michael Mayer, who many consider to be the #1 TE in the draft. Whilst he’s not as good, the drop isn’t significant enough for this not to be a steal in the second-round.

Joe Tippmann is a pick for the future in the third round. He won’t be a starter in 2023 unless there are injuries, and he can also fill in at guard with his pass blocking skills being very impressive.

Eventually, the Los Angeles Chargers will need to add depth defenders, likely with an eye to rushing the passer. Khalil Mack’s arrival was impressive, but he did get his sacks in spurts, and he is 32.

Sportskeeda has the Bolts picking three defensive players in a row between the fourth and sixth rounds.

The first is Jaquelin Roy from LSU. He’s a big defensive tackle who has the physical ability to slide around blockers and make life difficult for quarterbacks. His reading of the game is encouraging and he could add a nice additional pass rush option to Mack and Joey Bosa.

On the edge, the Los Angeles Chargers will then take both of Troy’s defensive stars in Richard Jibunor and Carlton Martial. Both are excellent at getting to the QB, even if there is rawness there. As picks for the future go, these are home runs for the Bolts.

Jaden Walley is a wide receiver with excellent speed, and he would be brought in to try and make the final roster in 2023, simply serving as an additional option for Herbert.

