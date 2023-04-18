2023 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings 7-round mock sees Deonte Banks land in NFC North 

Minnesota Vikings fans enjoyed a productive 2022 season from their team, finishing with a 13-4 record, but they want to improve that in the draft.

As one of the best teams in the NFL, Minnesota has all the tools to reload, but a lot depends on how strong a 2023 NFL draft they enjoy.

Minnesota Vikings 7-round mock draft

The Minnesota Vikings will be on the clock at pick no. 24 on the opening night of the 2023 NFL draft, although their selection will be the 23rd on the night.

The Vikings hold five picks over the course of the 2023 NFL draft, but are without picks in both the second and seventh rounds.

Their biggest needs come on the defensive side of the ball with holes at cornerback, defensive tackle and linebacker. We see the Vikings addressing those issues with Deonte Banks, Keeanu Benton and Nick Hampton respectively.

However, the loss of Adam Thielen has presented a need at wide receiver. The Minnesota Vikings could exploit this if one of the blue-chip receiving talents falls to them at #23.

If this doesn’t occur, Bryce Ford-Wheaton is a pure-fit at WR. Meanwhile, a development QB is needed and Max Duggan is Sportskeeda’s best fit.

Round 1, Pick 23, Deonte Banks, Maryland, CB

Ohio State v Maryland

Deonte Banks’ performance at the combine has seen him shoot up draft boards. He has a unique set of physical attributes, highlighted by his 4.35 seconds 40-yard dash time. His 42-inch vertical makes him a long corner who can win any aerial battle.

The Vikings know they have issues in the secondary, and Banks is one of the elite prospects in this position and makes perfect sense at this pick.

Sounds like a great fit for new



In this 🧐 Deonte Banks is a press corner and fearless tackler with superb traits.Sounds like a great fit for new #Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' impending blitz-heavy defense.In this #NFLdraft profile, we take a closer look at the Maryland cornerback. Deonte Banks is a press corner and fearless tackler with superb traits. Sounds like a great fit for new #Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' impending blitz-heavy defense. In this #NFLdraft profile, we take a closer look at the Maryland cornerback. 🐢🧐

New defensive coordinator Brian Flores is a man-coverage specialist and Banks would fit into his scheme with ease.

Round 3, Pick 87, Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin, DT

NFL Combine

Next on the defensive agenda is a physical presence on the defensive line. Keeanu Benton out of Wisconsin is the dominant force that the Minnesota Vikings have lacked through the middle.

Benton has an incredibly high ceiling, he has a pro-bowl future and it would be brilliant if he fell all the way to the third round for Minnesota.

He has good quickness through the center, allowing him to adjust and stop the run, but his pass rusher stats are remarkable. In 2022 he had 28 pressures and 11 QB hits.

Round 4, Pick 119, Nick Hampton, Appalachian, DE

NFL Combine

Brian Flores, Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings front office will complete their defensive reinforcements on day three of the NFL draft.

With their fourth-round selection, they will move for edge rusher Nick Hampton out of Appalachian.

Hampton has exceptional speed with the hand-tools to become a real handful for quarterbacks. As with any player in the fourth-round, he is raw and unrefined. His strong first-step is positive, but he lacks the tackling mechanics and fundamentals to really trouble NFL offensive lines as a rookie.

Round 5, Pick 158, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West, WR

NFL Combine

With the Minnesota Vikings electing not to move for Odell Beckham Jr., replacing Adam Thielen will take a lot more effort.

Whilst this could change if someone exceptional falls in the first-round, it’s likely the Vikes will wait until #158 to select a receiver.

Sportskeeda has Bryce Ford-Wheaton in this slot. He’s tall and is a fantastic route-runner, whilst he can utilize his body well. His 6ft 3in 220lbs frame is almost a tight end’s body, and he’s going to be a huge positive on short routes.

Thielen made his initial mark with the Minnesota Vikings as a short-gain presence in the slot, and Ford-Wheaton will need to do the same. His lack of speed means he isn’t a long-ball threat, which may be more of a fit when Kirk Cousins is eventually replaced down the road.

Round 6, Pick 211, Max Duggan, TCU, QB

NFL Combine

Minnesota know they need a long-term strategy to replace Cousins at QB. It would take too much to move into a position to secure one of the blue-chip prospects in the 2023 draft, however they can add a development talent.

Max Duggan has a good throwing arm, he can hit the deep ball, but not regularly enough for the NFL level yet.

He shows glimpses of the elite skills that mark out quarterbacks capable of NFL success.

His eye-manipulation can be good, he can trick defenses into moving where he wants them to. His throwing shape is sharp, he gets the ball out quickly.

Duggan does have a lot to work on… there isn’t a Brock Purdy in there. He struggles to react to and detect pressure, and his inaccuracy leaves his film reel full of missed plays. This is very much a wait-and-see pick for the Minnesota Vikings.

