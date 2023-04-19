2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for the Chicago Bears

By giving up the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears made a commitment to quarterback Justin Fields. They received wide receiver D.J. Moore, the ninth and 61st draft picks this year, as well as first and second-round picks in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Along with Moore, the Bears have also signed players like linebacker T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Robert Tonyan Jr., guard Nate Davis, and defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

In terms of depth and ability, the Chicago Bears are a significantly stronger club now than they were at the completion of the 2022 campaign.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here, we will look at some of the club's prospective targets for the 2023 NFL Draft as well as its most pressing unmet requirements.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



The Steelers are reportedly “ready” to trade up for Carter if he’s available 9th overall.



Carter has met with the Bears, Lions,… Several NFL scouts and coaches reportedly believe Jalen Carter is the “best overall” defensive talent the NFL Draft has seen in the past decade.The Steelers are reportedly “ready” to trade up for Carter if he’s available 9th overall.Carter has met with the Bears, Lions,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Several NFL scouts and coaches reportedly believe Jalen Carter is the “best overall” defensive talent the NFL Draft has seen in the past decade.The Steelers are reportedly “ready” to trade up for Carter if he’s available 9th overall.Carter has met with the Bears, Lions,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Jly9Cqxmwj

#1. Defensive Line

Last season, the Chicago Bears' defense was among the poorest in the NFL. They were unable to either stop the run or approach the quarterback. The organization has already added DeMarcus Walker and Andrew Billings to their roster for next season.

Walker and Travis Gipson might wind up as starters together, with Dominique Robinson filling in on occasion. In any case, the Bears still require a fourth quality edge rusher to complement these three. Walker can be effective against the run despite being more of a pass rusher.

Billings, on the other hand, has spent most of his career being a monster against the run. Ryan Poles, the general manager, did a fantastic job of bringing in two complementary performers. However, the first aim should be to locate another quality interior lineman.

#2. Offensive tackle

On the list of desires, offensive tackle is right after the defensive line. By acquiring Davis, the Bears filled their needs on the interior line. Before the Denver Broncos signed free agent right tackle Mike McGlinchey; the Bears considered adding McGlinchey. The Chicago Bears can certainly select a starting tackle in the draft, with several high-end selections around the top of the draft.

PICKETT 2 PICKENS SZN @Gaige_Rage My ideal draft scenarios are



17,49 to the bears for #9



9-Paris Johnson

32-Addison



Or



9-Gonzales (unlikely to be there)

32-Addison My ideal draft scenarios are17,49 to the bears for #99-Paris Johnson 32-AddisonOr9-Gonzales (unlikely to be there)32-Addison

It most likely depends on how the board swings in front of them, similar to the defensive line. Although Peter Skoronski of Northwestern and Paris Johnson of Ohio State are likely worth choosing at No. 9 overall, Day 2 will also offer some excellent alternatives.

#3. Cornerback

Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson are both relatively young with promising futures. There is little in this spot that will pique your interest except for those two.

The remaining names on the list are Greg Stroman Jr., Harrison Hand, Jaylon Jones, Kindle Vildor, and Michael Ojemudia. With an average of 218.6 passing yards per game allowed, the team's pass defense ranked around the middle of the league last season.

🐻 @ChiCity3451 I think the chances of the #Bears taking Devon Witherspoon or Christian Gonzalez are higher than people think I think the chances of the #Bears taking Devon Witherspoon or Christian Gonzalez are higher than people think

Devon Witherspoon and Joey Porter Jr. are potential choices if the team chooses to select a CB with the ninth selection.

What picks do the Chicago Bears have in 2023?

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears will have ten picks:

Round 1 (No. 9)

Round 2 (No. 53)

Round 2 (No. 61)

Round 3 (No. 64)

Round 4 (No. 103)

Round 4 (No. 133)

Round 5 (No. 136)

Round 5 (No. 148)

Round 7 (No. 218)

Round 7 (No. 258)

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes