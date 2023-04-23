2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are in an interesting position heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. They had a splendid regular season, winning 13 games and making the postseason with relative ease. However, they were embarrassed in the playoffs, losing meekly to the New York Giants in the wildcard round.

Hence, Minnesota could either draft players who would improve them instantly, or they could merely fortify their few weak links. One thing's for sure: a lot of eyes will be on the Vikings in next week's draft.

What do Minnesota Vikings need in 2023 NFL Draft?

The Minnesota Vikings need to fortify their defense, as they had one of the most disappointing defensive units last season. They were arguably the worst defensive units to make the postseason, which likely contributed to their early playoff exit.

They must address that with limited picks, as they have only five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Vikings have pressing needs in the following positions:

#1 Cornerback

Minnesota saw several cornerbacks depart over the offseason. The signing of Byron Murphy Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals is likely to cover the loss of proven starters.

There are some solid cornerbacks in this year's Draft, and we suggest that the Vikings take a closer look at Syracuse CB Garrett Williams. Williams was seen as the No. 1 CB in the country before the 2022 season, but injuries have dropped his stock.

However, he remains a physical player who can apply pressure to opposing wide receivers while using his versatility to help in the run game. No one knows how Williams will bounce back from his ACL injury, but Minnesota could be a solid landing spot.

#2 Defensive line

The Vikings lost elite nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to free agency, meaning they need a proven and dominant presence in the middle of the defensive line.

They could correct that pressing need by drafting a prospect like Michigan DL Mazi Smith. Smith is a solid and competent prospect at DL. He's 6' 3" and 323 pounds. He moves well for a prospect of his size; even though his technique isn't the cleanest.

He's got the quickness and ability to sift through traffic and make plays consistently. Smith has tremendous upside as an interior pass rusher given his strength and size. For years, he could be a significant cog on the Vikings' defensive line.

#3 Wide receiver

The Minnesota Vikings' receiver room looks different from last year's. While K.J. Osborn showed flashes of his talent last season, the loss of veteran Adam Thielen has left a glaring hole in the receiving corps department. Minnesota might have eyes on a dynamic player to complement perennial All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson.

Step in Michigan State wideout Jayden Reed, a speedy, shifty and high-upside slot receiver fresh off a solid college career. Reed can gain separation from defensive backs with the suddenness that comes with his route running.

Moreoveor, he can be used all over the field, making it difficult for defenses to defend the Vikings' offense, mainly because Justin Jefferson can do the same thing. It could be fun watching Reed and Jefferson put defenses in knots next season and beyond.

What picks do Minnesota Vikings have in 2023?

The Minnesota Vikings have the following picks in this year's Draft:

Round 1, Pick 23

Round 3, Pick 87

Round 4, Pick 119 (from DET)

Round 5, Pick 158

Round 6, Pick 211*

*compensatory selection

Minnesota has only five picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Three of their picks are of their own creation, with another comes from Detroit as part of their trade for T.J. Hockenson.

It will be interesting to watch how the Vikings use their picks as they enter another phase in their development into a postseason contender.

