2023 NFL Draft: Top 30 Undrafted free agents ft. Andre Carter II

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, and we were blessed with several surprises.

Will Levis wasn't a number two pick after all and he wasn't even selected in the first round. The Los Angeles Rams chose Stetson Bennett to back up Matthew Stafford. Who would have known?

However, the biggest surprises were that Aaron Carter II, Ivan Pace Jr., and a handful of prospects remained undrafted. Such is the unforgiving nature of NFL Draft week.

However, due to these players' free agency status, some teams will be able to buffer their squads with a solid undrafted free agent. So let's look at the top thirty undrafted free agents following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Top 30 Undrafted free agents following the 2023 NFL Draft

Here are our picks for the top thirty undrafted free agents following the Draft. We will go in-depth with the top ten prospects and merely list out the others.

#1 Andre Carter II, DE/OLB, Army

Carter was initially seen as a can't-miss prospect going into the 2022 college football season, but that seems to be in distant memory now. Aaron Carter II had an average 2022 college season and then a horrendous NFL Combine.

However, he should be calm, as he has growth potential once he can bulk up and focus on training, which was impossible at the Army.

#2 Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

Ivan Pace Jr.'s playmaking credentials are undeniable, but it's difficult for some teams to find a role for a 5-foot-10, 231-pound LB who could be a coverage liability. Pace Jr. went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft because his most significant strength is a mismatch for the position he plays.

#3 Rejzohn Wright, CB, Oregon State

One part of the fearsome Oregon State CB duo alongside Alex Austin, Rejzhon Wright didn't hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft, unlike his teammate Austin.

He should find a role for himself in the league, as at 6-foot-2 and 193 pounds, he has the traits of a meddlesome playmaker.

#4 Lonnie Phelps, DE/OLB, Kansas

Lonnie Phelps is a 6-2 244-pound edge rusher is a designated pass rusher or 3-4 outside linebacker who might only thrive in particular situations. But his burst is incredible, and he put up 23 sacks in four years for the Jayhawks.

#5 Jalen Redmond, DT, Oklahoma

Redmond's knee issues might have weighed down his stock, as his injury record was something for teams to address. However, Jalen Redmond can be a versatile and disruptive interior presence for groups comfortable with his outlook.

#6 Emil Ekiyor Jr., G, Alabama

How frequently do you see Alabama Crimson Tide guys going undrafted in the NFL Draft?

Unfortunately, that was a fate that befell Emil Ekiyor Jr. The 6-foot-2, 314-pound Ekiyor is a versatile starter who can hold his own in pass protection or as a run blocker. It never hurts to have an experienced option on the interior offensive line.

#7 Thomas Incoom, DE/OLB, Central Michigan

Yet another 3-4 outside linebacker, Incoom, will only be a perfect fit for some teams. Those with a plan for him should be impressed by his savvy as a dual pass rusher.

#8 Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland

Rakim Jarrett is a former five-star recruit looking to break out in the league after staying close to home led to a diverse college career. He has the speed to make a separation and could do wonders with the ball in his hands, but he needs to be more developed regarding the position's finer points.

#9 Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

A bad fall in the NFL Draft for a former freshman All-American at the LSU Tigers, who transferred to the Crimson Tide before last year. The 6-foot-2, 188-pounder looks the part of an elite press corner, but needs to shake off two years of sloppy play.

#10 Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia

Bryce Ford-Wheaton is a challenge and an enticing one at that. A 6-foot-4, 221-pound receiver with a 4.38-second pace in the 40-yard dash is worth a shot, even though he will have to refine his route-running and curb the drops.

#11 Habakkuk Baldonado, DE, Pitt

#12 Trey Dean, S, Florida

#13 Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville

#14 Blake Whiteheart, TE, Wake Forest

#15 Aubrey Miller, LB, Jackson State

#16 Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd

#17 Brandon Pili, DT, USC

#18 Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA

#19 Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah

#20 PJ Mustipher, DT, Penn State

#21 Bumper Pool, LB Arkansas

#22 Alijah McGhee, S, Minnesota State

#23 Myles Brooks, CB Louisiana Tech

#24 Malik Knowles, Kansas State

#25 Dalton Wagner, OT, Arkansas

#26 Deneric Prince, RB, Tulsa

#27 Richard Gouraige, OG Florida

#28 Isaiah Moore, LB, NC State

#29 Ikenna Enechukwu, DE, Rice

#30 Anfernee Orji, LB Vanderbilt

