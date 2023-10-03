2023 NFL MVP Race After Week 4: Top 5 candidates going supernova feat. Christian McCaffrey Puka Nacua

Through the first four weeks of the 2023 NFL season, there have many standout players who look like they could compete for the 2023 NFL MVP award.

The award is mainly a quarterback award, with the best regular-season quarterback usually winning the award. Through four weeks this season, the NFL has not only seen quarterbacks shine but other players at different positions too.

Even J.J. Watt, who may think he could have won MVP in 2014 said that the MVP is a quarterback award and that they'll always win the award:

"The honest truth is that it’s physically impossible for any one player to be more “valuable” than the quarterback. They touch the ball every single play. A QB should always win MVP.

“Best Player” and “MVP” are often, but not always the same. (Aaron was very deserving IMO.)"

Nevertheless, there have been many non-quarterbacks this season who have made a strong chance at winning the award.

Top 5 2023 NFL MVP candidates after Week 4

Tua Tagovailoa during Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

While the MVP will very likely be won by a quarterback this season, here are five candidates that have made a case at potentially winning the award:

#1. Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been balling out this season. Through four games, McCaffrey has rushed for 459 yards and has scored touchdowns on the ground while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Additionally, he's caught 18 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. In his seventh season, he's still one of the best running backs in the NFL.

#2. Puka Nacua

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has made a big name for himself through the first four games of the season.

The fifth-round rookie has become Matthew Stafford's favorite target with Cooper Kupp's absence and has etched himself in the history books.

Nacua currently has 39 catches for 501 yards and a touchdown this season.

He has the most catches in a single game by a rookie wide receiver with 15.

#3. Tua Tagovailoa

Like last season, Tua Tagovailoa is off to a hot start.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,305 yards along with nine touchdowns. He is also completing 71.3 percent of passes while maintaining a 114.4 passer rating.

The Dolphins are 3-1 and if Tagoviloa can play a full season, he has a shot at winning MVP.

#4. Patrick Mahomes

The 2023 reigning MVP.

Patrick Mahomes has won two MVPs by the age of 27. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and seems like he will be for a while.

Through three games, he's led the Chiefs to a 3-1 record, while throwing for 1006 yards, and eight touchdowns. He has 154 yards on the ground and is averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

#5. Josh Allen

Josh Allen recorded five total touchdowns in his most recent win against the undefeated Miami Dolphins.

He's accounted for 11 total touchdowns and is completing a career-high 74.8 percent of passes. Allen has been a top-five quarterback the past few seasons and even graced the cover of the most recent Madden video game.

Could this be the year Allen wins MVP?

3 sneaky NFL MVP candidates who could shake things up

Justin Jefferson during Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers

#1. De'Von Achane

The Miami Dolphins found a gem in undrafted rookie running back De'Von Achane.

Achance came out of nowhere and exploded for over 200 yards and scored four touchdowns vs. the Denver Broncos in Week 3. This past week, he rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills defense.

#2. Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is off to another tremendous start to the season.

Last season, Hill had a career season in his first year with the Miami Dolphins.

Hill set career-highs in receptions (119) and yards (1,710.) Before this season, he predicted that he would record over 2,000 receiving yards. Through for four games, Hill has 28 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns.

#3. Justin Jefferson

You can't count Justin Jefferson out.

Last season, Jefferson took home the Offensive Player of the Year award. Jefferson had one of the best seasons of a WR in NFL history. He led the league in receptions (128) and yards (1,809) while scoring nine total touchdowns.

Through the first four games in 2023, he's recorded 33 receptions for 543 yards and three touchdowns.

