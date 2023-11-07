2023 NFL MVP Race After Week 9: Mahomes, Lamar, Hurts lead the way

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season is just about wrapped up, and Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains the favorite to win the 2023 NFL MVP award.

Fresh off of winning his second MVP last year, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is looking for a third MVP award to put in his trophy case.

The Chiefs improved to 7-2 for the season this weekend as Mahomes outplayed Tua Tagovailoa, while defeating the Miami Dolphins, 21-14.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Other quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts remain in the MVP discussion, and it's still a pretty close race through nine weeks of the 2023 regular season.

Expand Tweet

Top 5 NFL MVP candidates after Week 9

Lamar Jackson during Seattle Seahawks v Baltimore Ravens

For most of the season, the NFL MVP odds have jumped around from week to week. However, Mahomes has remained the favorite to win the award for the last two weeks and could start to make the gap wider.

There are many other quarterbacks and players who could make their case, and it's still early enough in the season for anyone to sprout and take the lead.

Here are the top five NFL MVP candidates through the first seven weeks of the 2023 season:

#5. Tua Tagovailoa

After Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, Tagovailoa has dropped a few spots in the MVP race. Not only was the loss the third loss of the season, but it was the third loss to a losing team this season for the Dolphins.

While the Dolphins are still looking for their statement victory, Tagovailoa has still been putting in some great numbers. In nine games, Tagovailoa has completed 69.5 percent of passes, 2,609 yards and 19 touchdowns, but seven interceptions.

#4. Joe Burrow

After a slow start to the 2023 season, Joe Burrow has returned to the Joe Burrow that fans know.

After defeating the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, Burrow improved to 5-1 against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in his career. Burrow has thrown for 12 touchdowns, four interceptions and 1,861 yards while completing 66.9 percent of passes.

If he continues his surge, he could find himself as an MVP candidate by the end of the season.

#3. Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is quietly having a better season through nine weeks than he did during his MVP season. Jackson is completing a career-high 71.5 percent of passes and has 1,954 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions on the season. He's still been effective with his legs as he's rushed for 440 yards and five touchdowns.

He's led the Ravens to a 7-2 record, which is tied for the best in the AFC. He has the third-highest odds to win MVP at +400.

#2. Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is replicating his 2022 season. Currently, the Philadelphia Eagles hold the best record in the NFL at 8-1 through nine weeks.

Expand Tweet

Hurts has combined for a total of 22 touchdowns and over 2,600 yards on offense this season and has the Eagles looking like the clear-cut best team in the NFC conference.

If Hurts and the Eagles can make another deep playoff around led by his play on offense, there's no reason why Hurts won't be a top MVP contender at the end of the season. He currently has the second-highest odds to win MVP at +300.

#1. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes lands as the number one MVP candidate for a second-straight week. He picked up a 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and is still the face of the NFL even overseas.

Aside from Travis Kelce, Mahomes may have the weakest offensive weapons surrounding him, but he's still able to put up MVP-like performances while leading his team to victories.

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely win the AFC West again. On the season, Mahomes has thrown for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

3 sneaky NFL MVP candidates who could shake things up

#1. C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud could be running away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Stroud set the record for most passing yards in a single game for a rookie with his 470-yard, five-touchdown performance this past week against the Atlanta Falcons.

For the season, Stroud has thrown 14 touchdowns and one interception. He's led the struggling Houston Texans to a 4-4 record and has solidified himself as their franchise quarterback of the future through nine weeks.

#2. Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has the record for most touchdowns in consecutive games with 17. In eight games this season, McCaffrey has 652 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards a carry. He has 292 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

#3. Josh Allen

After last night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Josh Allen dropped a few spots in the MVP race. Currently, the Buffalo Bills are 5-4 and are in third place in the AFC East. Allen does have impressive stats though, as he's completing 71.3 percent of passes and has thrown for 2,423 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.