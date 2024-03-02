2024 NFL Combine: Full list of QBs throwing today feat. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy

The 2024 NFL Combine has reached Day 3 and it's time for quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs to get cooking. These are three of the most important offensive positions on the Gridiron, so it shouldn't be a surprise that they were grouped together.
This article will highlight the quarterbacks throwing at the NFL Combine. So, without further ado, let's get to it.
Complete list of Quarterbacks throwing at the 2024 NFL Combine
According to reports, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye will not be throwing at the NFL Combine. That serves as a downer for neutrals, as these three will likely be selected early in the upcoming Draft.
Sportskeeda's resident NFL Draft expert Tony Pauline projects Caleb Williams as the No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears. Pauline also views Daniels and Maye as the likely second and third picks to the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, respectively.
Here's a look at the quarterbacks that will be throwing at the 2024 NFL Combine:
- Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
- Bo Nix, Oregon
- Devin Leary, Kentucky
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
- Joe Milton III, Tennessee
- Kedon Slovis, BYU
- Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- Michael Pratt, Tulane
- Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
- Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
How to watch the 2024 NFL Combine live
Interested fans can watch this year's Combine live at an affordable rate. The Combine will be broadcast on NFL Network, which is available on most top-notch cable services.
However, if you don't have cable, you can stream the NFL Combine on DAZN, FuboTV, NFL+, or Sling TV.
2024 NFL Combine Schedule
Here's a look at the schedule for the ongoing NFL Combine:
- Thursday, February 29th, 3 p.m. ET - Defensive Linemen, Linebackers
- Friday, March 1st, 3 p.m. ET - Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
- Saturday, March 2nd, 1 p.m. ET - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs
- Sunday, March 3rd, 1 p.m. ET - Offensive Linemen
Today is dedicated to quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs. You can expect stellar 40-yard dash times and vertical jumps at the end of the day's activities.