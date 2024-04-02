2024 NFL Draft: 3 pros and cons of Vikings trading up for Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels to the Minnesota Vikings might happen. While the Vikings have the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they have the draft capital to trade up after acquiring the Houston Texans first-round pick (23rd overall).

Offering both selections could entice the teams at the top of the draft order. If a trade pushes through, Daniels could see himself wearing the Vikings uniform. But every draft prospect carries pros and cons. Here’s what the Vikings will face when they trade up for Daniels.

Three pros of the Vikings trading up for Jayden Daniels

Daniels’s accolades improve his credentials as he enters the NFL. Aside from winning the 2023 Heisman Trophy, he’s the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American. Here’s what he can bring to the Vikings if they draft him after trading up.

#1 Excellent pocket presence

Jayden Daniels doesn’t easily get rattled. He goes through his progressions while maintaining composure. The former LSU standout maximizes his time before the pass rush gets to him. Navigating the pocket makes it easy for him to find the open receiver. Composure in the pocket allows him to conduct Kevin O’Connell’s offense efficiently.

#2 Great improviser

Daniels had 3,812 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards, and 50 total touchdowns. His nimble feet allow him to take off and gain yards when the original pass play doesn’t work. If the Vikings’ offensive line collapses, he can find a crease to keep the drive going. That’s a dimension on offense that Kirk Cousins couldn’t provide.

#3 Impressive deep-ball thrower

Jayden Daniels is impeccable with the long ball. He can drop the football right at the receiver’s hands while on stride. That ability could entice Justin Jefferson to sign a long-term extension and expand Jordan Addison’s impact on the Vikings offense.

Three cons of the Vikings trading up for Jayden Daniels

While Daniels has the potential to become a franchise quarterback, trading up for him presents some challenges for the Vikings.

#1 Vikings won’t have Day 1 and Day 2 picks left

After their two first-round picks, the Vikings will be on the clock again in the fourth round. Suppose they give up both first-rounders to be in the position to select Jayden Daniels. In that case, they won’t have enough draft capital to address other roster needs, especially in the defensive secondary.

#2 He could be prone to injury

Once he takes off with the ball, defenders will have a free path toward him. Unfortunately, he gets physically shaken off when viciously tackled on the open field during his LSU days. With NFL defenders generating more force than their college football counterparts, he could be a hit away from a season-ending injury if he doesn’t build up his strength.

#3 Inconsistent with short throws

While he’s excellent with the deep ball, his short and intermediate throws could be all over the field. It could be a problem during red zone situations when they don’t have much space to work with. Jayden Daniels’ inaccuracy with short-distance throws could make it difficult for him to develop chemistry with Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson.