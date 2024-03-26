2024 NFL Draft: 5 teams that should call Patriots for No. 3 overall pick feat. Minnesota Vikings

The New England Patriots have the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a good spot in selecting one of the top quarterback prospects. However, as head coach Jerod Mayo said in an interview with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche:

“Like I said, we’re not dead set at taking a quarterback at No. 3, but we do feel good having a guy like Jacoby ready to go.”

Mayo also mentioned a scenario wherein Jacoby Brissett could be their starter in the upcoming season. He added when speaking to Wyche while he’s at the league meetings in Orlando, Florida:

“A guy like Jacoby, he’s a great leader. Everyone loves him. To get him back in the building is definitely helpful for us. And honestly, look, he could absolutely be our starter this year.”

In that context, the Patriots might welcome the possibility of trading down if they don’t have the quarterback they like when they are on the clock. Therefore, some teams must explore the opportunity of moving up the draft board through New England.

5 teams that must negotiate with the Patriots for the No. 3 overall pick

Recent history proves that trading for the third overall selection pays dividends. The Houston Texans did it last year when they traded with the Arizona Cardinals after drafting quarterback C.J. Stroud. As the Texans received the Cardinals’ 2023 first and fourth-round picks, they gave up their first and second-round picks, plus a 2024 third-round selection.

Houston selected Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. after Stroud. Those players and the hiring of DeMeco Ryans helped the Texans improve from 3-13-1 in 2022 to 10-7 and a playoff berth in 2023. Stroud and Anderson won Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

A year later, these teams can borrow from the Texans’ draft playbook, hoping to find a high-impact player by taking the Patriots’ third overall selection.

#1 – Denver Broncos

The Broncos could improve their quarterback depth chart after releasing Russell Wilson unless they are confident with Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci moving forward. They can still draft a quarterback at 12, but more of second-tier prospects like Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.

If they love any of those quarterbacks, they don’t have to do anything. But they can take a shot at the Patriots’ draft pick to get a Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels. Given that they don’t have a second-round pick due to the trade that brought Sean Payton to Denver, their first and third-round selections for 2024 could be the starting asking price for New England’s pick.

#2 – New York Jets

While Aaron Rodgers’ return could help them break their playoff drought, he won’t play forever. He might retire after the final year of his two-year contract with New York’s AFC team. They can hope for Zach Wilson’s improvement, but they’d rather see him elsewhere after allowing him to seek a trade.

Therefore, the Jets might face a massive quarterback void after the 2024 season, which they could address in the upcoming draft. Trading their 10th overall pick and another selection for the Patriots’ third overall choice could start the conversation.

#3 – Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers cleaned house at quarterback after trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles and letting Mitchell Trubisky (Buffalo Bills) and Mason Rudolph (Tennessee Titans) sign with other teams. In return, they traded for Justin Fields and signed Wilson for the veteran minimum ($1.2 million). The Steelers also added Kyle Allen as their third-stringer

Either both quarterbacks could be short-term rentals, or one of them could be their starter for multiple seasons. If they’re not sold on any of them, they can start talks with the Patriots for the number-three pick.

#4 – Chicago Bears

The Bears have aggressively added talent on offense, bringing in Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift. With DJ Moore already under contract, they have an excellent supporting cast for the quarterback they could select with the top overall pick.

However, they also have the ninth overall selection, which they can use to trade up for the Patriots’ pick. Moving up the board, they can secure one of the top wide receivers or edge rushers, keeping them toe-to-toe with their division rivals.

#5 – Minnesota Vikings

After trading with the Texans, the Vikings earned another first-round pick (No. 23). In return, they gave up their 2024 second, sixth, and 2025 second-round selections. Having two first-round selections gives them enough draft currency to engage the Patriots for the No. 3 pick.

Several mock drafts have the Vikings trading up with the Arizona Cardinals at No.4. If New England is willing to listen, Minnesota can go one spot higher to get a quarterback they totally want.