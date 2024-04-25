2024 NFL Draft predictions: Who will be the winners and losers in the first round?

The 2024 NFL Draft has arrived, and all 32 teams are set to participate in one of the most important events of the offseason. Teams have been analyzing prospects, preparing their draft boards, and coming up with strategies for months. On the evening of April 25th in Detroit, they can finally put all of their plans into action.

Like every year with the NFL Draft, their will be winners and losers after the highly-anticipated first round. Some teams will make major scores, while others reach too far or completely miss on their desired prospects.

NFL Draft 2024: Teams most likely to pick up winning prospects

Dean Spanos and Jim Harbaugh

#1 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers made major changes during the offseason, including hiring head coach Jim Harbaugh. They also made notable offensive changes, such as moving on from both of their starting wide receivers.

They will have an opportunity to find a replacement with the fifth-overall pick, and if they take one of the top three wide receiver prospects, they should thrive with Justin Herbert.

#2 - Chicago Bears

While it almost seems obvious that Caleb Williams is going to be selected by the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick, it wasn't always that way.

Many rumors circulated that they may stick with Justin Fields, but they eventually traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As long as they stick with the apparent plan and don't try to get too creative, they could potentially have a generational talent in Williams.

#3 - New York Giants

The 2024 NFL Draft features three wide receiver prospects that most around the league have labeled as elite.

The New York Giants currently hold the sixth pick, so they should have an opportunity to land one of them. While they are rumored to be considering a quarterback instead, they just gave Daniel Jones a contract extension last year, so giving him a much-needed weapon may be their best move.

NFL Draft 2024: Teams most likely to stumble with their prospects

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell

#1 - Minnesota Vikings

Many rumors have indicated that the Minnesota Vikings will be aggressive in trying to land a quarterback in the first round.

Most of those rumors suggest that it will be JJ McCarthy and they may even try to trade up to as high as the fourth pick to get him. While they surely need an upgrade, such a bold move for a prospect who was once thought of as a mid-round pick seems like a reach if the Vikings do it.

#2 - New York Jets

The offensive line has been a bit of an issue for the New York Jets in recent years. While they could address it in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they are rumored to be targeting a pass-catcher instead.

This could be a bad decision if they do, especially considering Aaron Rodgers is 40 years old and coming off of a major Achilles injury. It may be a better idea to focus on protecting him.

#3 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly interested in trading out their fourth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They are theoretically looking to swap with a quarterback-needy team for a package of more draft picks.

While they have several holes to fill, wide receiver is the most noticeable, especially with Marquise Brown this year. Potentially trading back will likely result in missing out on the top prospects in the position, leaving their offense around Kyler Murray depleted of weapons.