2024 NFL Draft: What happens if a team runs out of time in NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is underway, and we have already seen some blockbuster moves, some surprise early draft picks, and a few top prospects slide down the draft board.

However, we've yet to see any team fail to select their pick within the allocated ten-minute time frame. Thus, it begs the question: What happens if a team runs out of time in the NFL Draft? This article will answer that question and explain the next steps in such a scenario.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happens if a team runs out of time in the NFL Draft?

If a team runs out of time in the NFL Draft, the NFL has a rule regarding the next steps to follow. The next team on the line gets the chance to make their pick ahead of the delaying franchise.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

All hope is preserved for the team that is delayed, as they can make their selection whenever they inform the NFL. However, they no longer have exclusive rights to the initial slot. Such a rule is very beneficial, as it prevents teams from making endless delays that'll slow down the draft process.

Has a team ever run out of time in the NFL Draft?

In the 2003 Draft, the Minnesota Vikings had the seventh overall pick in that year's draft. At that time, teams in the first round had 15 minutes to make their picks. The Vikings were deep in talks with three teams, the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, about trading out of the selection. Minnesota eventually agreed on a trade with Baltimore to move back to the 10th pick, but time ran out.

Hence, the Jacksonville Jaguars got the chance to swoop in and select Byron Leftwich with the de facto seventh pick. The Carolina Panthers also picked before the Vikings finally made their selection, selecting Kevin Williams with the tenth overall pick.

Ironically, it all turned out to be one big mix-up. The Vikings reportedly informed the league about a trade with the Ravens with 32 seconds remaining. However, the Ravens failed to sign off on the trade, thus opening the door for other franchises to make picks.