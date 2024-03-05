2024 NFL Free Agency: 5 NFL teams that need desperately need a franchise QB ft. Denver Broncos

Having a great quarterback can conceal other roster loopholes. They find ways to score when they have the ball, putting their team in a winning position most if not all the time. In the pass-happy NFL era, stability at quarterback makes a team competitive.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, these teams are looking for their franchise quarterback. Some haven’t experienced consistency at the position for a decade, while others will try to replace their previous starter. Failure to address this concern could prolong their misery.

5 teams that must find a franchise QB this season

There are only two options for finding a franchise quarterback: get a free agent or find one through the draft. Regardless of the path these teams may take, their decision will be a gamble, and they may hit or lose big.

But they must address the quarterback situation before making other roster moves. Getting it right in the most critical position inhibits a winning culture. Likewise, it’s one less concern to worry about as they build around that player.

#1 – Denver Broncos

It’s back to the drawing board for the Denver Broncos at quarterback after sharing their intention to move on from Russell Wilson as a post-June 1 designation. It will be an expensive divorce because Wilson will earn $39 million this year, plus a $37 million injury guarantee for 2025.

Wilson’s departure adds to the growing list of disappointing Broncos quarterbacks after Peyton Manning. They’ve tried Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, Drew Lock, Trevor Siemian, Teddy Bridgewater, and Case Keenum. They will likely target a quarterback with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#2 – Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins compiled solid numbers (2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, five interceptions) before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. However, the Vikings risk losing him after his one-year, $35 million contract expires.

If Cousins and Joshua Dobbs sign with other teams, Minnesota will be left with Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall at quarterback. Those options won’t necessarily improve the Vikings’ situation at the position, so the Vikings might consider trading up from number 11.

#3 – Atlanta Falcons

The Desmond Ridder experiment hasn’t paid dividends for the Falcons. Meanwhile, Taylor Heinicke had his moments, but consistency remains an issue. The Falcons amassed great talent on offense, like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. But it feels like the uncertainty at quarterback is holding the team back.

There have been reports that the Falcons are trying to bring in Justin Fields. They could also make a play for Russell Wilson after he departs from Denver. The Falcons could also consider a quarterback with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#4 – Chicago Bears

The Bears haven’t had a franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman. Some quarterbacks, like Jim McMahon, Jay Cutler, and Mitchell Trubisky, brought success to the franchise but were not the offense’s focal point.

If the Bears trade Fields, they will return to square one at quarterback. Caleb Williams is the strongest candidate for their top overall selection, but that could change leading into the draft. Regardless of who they select, the Bears hope to find their long-term solution behind center.

#5 – New York Jets

Their need for another quarterback isn’t as pressing as the other four teams. But Aaron Rodgers got a year older and was out of action for the 2023 season. While he has recovered from the Achilles injury, his return to MVP remains uncertain, given his age and injury history.

Likewise, Rodgers won’t stay with the team for the long haul. At best, he will play for a couple more seasons before he retires. Therefore, they must prepare for a transition by finding a franchise quarterback.