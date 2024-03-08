2024 NFL Free Agency: 7 teams that can't afford to slip up feat. Cowboys, Eagles and more

The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and every other of the 32 NFL teams are just days away from the start of free agency. Aside from the NFL Draft in April, mid-March serves as the biggest opportunity for teams to change the trajectory of their upcoming seasons.

For some, the window isn't likely to play a big factor. For others, however, winning in free agency could be paramount to how 2024 takes shape.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys got a $30 million boost to their bottom line, courtesy of the NFL raising the salary cap. As such, the Cowboys have a chance to sign a player that could serve as the final piece in their quest to break through the second round of the playoffs.

Cowboys General Manager Jerry Jones is juggling many contract situations with Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, and CeeDee Lamb, but can't afford to put on the blinders when it comes to adding talent.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce Announces Retirement from the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles hit a wall in the second half of the 2023 season, limped into the postseason, and promptly exited stage left. Nick Sirriani is feeling the pressure and with the Cowboys winning the division one year after losing the Super Bowl, the team needs a win.

With March upon the team, and Jason Kelce confirmed to be leaving, it will be paramount to capitalize on one of the best opportunities to add a difference-maker overnight.

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton at NFL Combine

With the team removing Russell Wilson and Justin Simmons from the equation, it is only a matter of time until the tank birds begin chirping. General Manager George Paton can get ahead of that narrative; however, with a thrifty free agency period.

The team will be paying Wilson a starting quarterback's salary, but thanks to the NFL raising the salary cap and moving on from Justin Simmons, there should be some room to make an addition.

Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin at San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders, embarking on another likely rebuild at the quarterback position, owe it to themselves to build a winning nursery before adding their pride and joy quarterback of the future.

If the Commanders fail to bring home pieces that can help take pressure off the incoming rookie, the team could find themselves at the top of the drafting order once again.

New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

The New York Jets face a make-or-break season in the Aaron Rodgers era. If the team fails to live up to expectations again, the team will have clinched disappointment in the majority of season of Aaron Rodgers' three-year deal.

His deal concludes at the end of 2025 and with one more losing season, two of the three years of the deal will have ended in failure.

Winning could be the difference between getting Aaron Rodgers in 2025 and going back to the drawing board once again. Considering the quarterback's age, any more losing could be the final straw on his willingness to continue playing on the wrong side of 40. The first step is shoring up the offensive line and delivering playmakers in free agency.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence at Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Trevor Lawrence is coming off a disappointing season in the AFC South. The one-time crowning jewel of the division saw a massive challenge to that title in 2023 with the rise of CJ Stroud. To rip back the spotlight, Lawrence is going to need an impressive influx of talent as the Texans aim to build on Stroud's breakout season.

If the Jaguars fail in 2024, Doug Pederson could be in the crosshairs. To avoid that fate, adding talent to take pressure off the now-fallible Lawrence is paramount.

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert at Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers, fresh off winning the coaching sweepstakes for Jim Harbaugh, now face the first test of his tenure. How the team performs in free agency will help set the stage for Justin Herbert's first season with the premium head coach.

To avoid another Sean Payton-like blunderously disappointing season in the AFC West, the team has reason to set themselves up for success in March.