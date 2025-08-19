2025 Fantasy Football must-have picks after Week 2 preseason games: Top 8 RBs & WRs to draft ft. Emeka Egbuka 

The second week of preseason helps solidify depth charts and highlight opportunities for those players who are ready to move up the fantasy football chain.

A mix of rookies flashing potential and veterans benefiting from circumstance is reshaping draft boards as we head into late August.

Here are eight skilled wide receivers and running backs who deserve your attention in upcoming drafts.

Here are the top 8 must-have picks for 2025 Fantasy Football

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

#8 Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Jalen McMillan sidelined by a neck injury and Chris Godwin still not fully recovered from ankle surgery, rookie Emeka Egbuka has stepped into the spotlight. He turned heads with a touchdown grab against Pittsburgh and continues to see time alongside Mike Evans.

Buccaneers' offense ranked near the top in passing production last season, and early indications are that Egbuka could be the team’s No. 2 option. For a rookie being drafted outside the top-40 wideouts in many leagues, that’s the kind of upside fantasy football managers covet.

#7 Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren has not played a single snap in the preseason, a good sign that Pittsburgh intends to keep him for Week 1. Meanwhile, rookie Kaleb Johnson has struggled with efficiency, which was another sign to solidify Warren's position as the top RB on the depth chart. His ADP has fallen, but it is safe for savvy drafters to think of him as a starter-level back.

#6 Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Detroit Lions

Few preseason standouts have made a bigger impression than Isaac TeSlaa. The second-year wideout has stacked solid outings, including a score in Detroit’s matchup with Miami.

While he may not yet crack the opening day starting unit, TeSlaa has forced his way into the conversation as a legitimate part of the rotation. For PPR formats, his target volume in limited snaps suggests he could deliver value much sooner than expected.

#5 TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

Explosiveness has never been the issue with TreVeyon Henderson, and he showed it again with a touchdown run against Minnesota. The Patriots have managed his workload, rotating him behind Antonio Gibson in Week 2.

However, New England will still feature Rhamondre Stevenson, Henderson profiles as a dynamic flex option with breakout potential.

#4 Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Mitchell Tinsley has made the most of his chance in Cincinnati. He caught two touchdown passes in Week 2, building momentum after a quiet rookie year in Washington.

The Bengals’ receiving depth has been limited by injuries. Tinsley has positioned himself to capitalize if he can edge out Jermaine Burton or Charlie Jones for snaps. His ball-tracking and red-zone efficiency make him a high-upside bench option.

#3 Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville shifted its rotation in Week 2, sending Tank Bigsby out with the starters against New Orleans. He split snaps with Travis Etienne Jr., but his early-down usage was notable.

With a new coaching staff in place, this backfield is trending toward a committee, allowing Bigsby to outperform his current mid-round draft slot.

#2 Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Chicago Bears

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams wasted little time showing chemistry with Olamide Zaccheaus, connecting for a long touchdown against Buffalo. For a Chicago offense that rarely opened games with scoring drives a year ago, that connection was a promising sign.

Zaccheaus has worked with the first-team unit throughout camp. He now carries immediate value as a depth receiver with flex appeal in deeper leagues.

#1 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders

The Commanders’ backfield picture grew clearer when Jacory Croskey-Merritt took advantage of extended work against Cincinnati. He delivered a touchdown on the ground and added receptions out of the backfield.

Reports of Washington exploring a Brian Robinson Jr. trade only enhance Croskey-Merritt’s path to touches. Paired with veteran Austin Ekeler, he could have weekly flex appeal if his preseason form carries into September.

