2025 NFL Draft: Top 30 undrafted free agents ft. Hudson Card

The 2025 NFL draft has concluded, and most highly touted prospects are on NFL rosters of different teams. These players were either drafted by one of the 32 teams or signed as undrafted free agents following the draft.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 30 undrafted free agents who are still searching for their first professional landing spot.

Top 30 undrafted free agents after 2025 NFL Draft

These are the top UDFAs following the 2025 NFL Draft:

Alex Mastromanno, Punter, Florida State Amar Johnson, Running Back, South Dakota State Anthony Torres, Tight End, Toledo Ben Wooldridge, Quarterback, Louisiana Brant Kuithe, Tight End, Utah Brody Grebe, Edge Rusher, Montana State Cobee Bryant, Cornerback, Kansas Davin Vann, Edge Rusher, North Carolina State Gee Scott Jr., Tight End, Ohio State Gerry Bohanon, Quarterback, BYU Hudson Card, Quarterback, Purdue Jamaal Pritchett, Wide Receiver, South Alabama Jordan McCloud, Quarterback, Texas State John Campbell Jr., Offensive Lineman, Tennessee Joshua Gray, Center, Oregon State Landon Parker, Wide Receiver, Troy Logan Brown, Offensive Tackle, Kansas Maddux Trujillo, Kicker, Temple Montrell Johnson Jr., Running Back, Florida Nay'Quan Wright, Running Back, USF Nazir Stackhouse, Defensive Tackle, Georgia Ozzie Hutchinson, Offensive Lineman, Albany Seth McLaughlin, Center, Ohio State Shae Suiaunoa, Linebacker, Wyoming Spencer Petras, Quarterback, Utah State Tyler Neville, Tight End, Virginia William Wagner, Long Snapper, Michigan Winston Wright Jr., Wide Receiver, East Carolina Zach Zebrowski, Quarterback, Central Missouri Zakhari Franklin, Wide Receiver, Illinois

Hudson Card was the second-highest rated QB after week 1, ranking only after Jaxson Dart in the standings. But Purdue's poor showing last season has adversely affected Card's draft stock. We'll have to wait and see now if any team signs him for the next NFL season.

What's next for the undrafted free agents?

The undrafted free agents mentioned above are still searching for an NFL roster. The players’ agents and representatives will likely be fielding calls from NFL sides ahead of training camp.

Once the players are signed, they'll report to the team's facility for testing in preparation for training camp. It's during and after training camp that they'll figure out whether they'll be signed to active rosters or practice squads for the 2025 regular season.

If these players don't end up on either an active roster or practice squad, then the next possible route is to join a professional team in a lower league. Excelling there could give them a chance to play in the NFL in the near future.

