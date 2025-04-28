  • home icon
  2025 NFL Draft: Top 30 undrafted free agents ft. Hudson Card

2025 NFL Draft: Top 30 undrafted free agents ft. Hudson Card

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 28, 2025 14:43 GMT
NCAA Football: Purdue at Indiana - Source: Imagn
2025 NFL Draft: Top 30 undrafted free agents ft. Hudson Card

The 2025 NFL draft has concluded, and most highly touted prospects are on NFL rosters of different teams. These players were either drafted by one of the 32 teams or signed as undrafted free agents following the draft.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 30 undrafted free agents who are still searching for their first professional landing spot.

Top 30 undrafted free agents after 2025 NFL Draft

These are the top UDFAs following the 2025 NFL Draft:

  1. Alex Mastromanno, Punter, Florida State
  2. Amar Johnson, Running Back, South Dakota State
  3. Anthony Torres, Tight End, Toledo
  4. Ben Wooldridge, Quarterback, Louisiana
  5. Brant Kuithe, Tight End, Utah
  6. Brody Grebe, Edge Rusher, Montana State
  7. Cobee Bryant, Cornerback, Kansas
  8. Davin Vann, Edge Rusher, North Carolina State
  9. Gee Scott Jr., Tight End, Ohio State
  10. Gerry Bohanon, Quarterback, BYU
  11. Hudson Card, Quarterback, Purdue
  12. Jamaal Pritchett, Wide Receiver, South Alabama
  13. Jordan McCloud, Quarterback, Texas State
  14. John Campbell Jr., Offensive Lineman, Tennessee
  15. Joshua Gray, Center, Oregon State
  16. Landon Parker, Wide Receiver, Troy
  17. Logan Brown, Offensive Tackle, Kansas
  18. Maddux Trujillo, Kicker, Temple
  19. Montrell Johnson Jr., Running Back, Florida
  20. Nay'Quan Wright, Running Back, USF
  21. Nazir Stackhouse, Defensive Tackle, Georgia
  22. Ozzie Hutchinson, Offensive Lineman, Albany
  23. Seth McLaughlin, Center, Ohio State
  24. Shae Suiaunoa, Linebacker, Wyoming
  25. Spencer Petras, Quarterback, Utah State
  26. Tyler Neville, Tight End, Virginia
  27. William Wagner, Long Snapper, Michigan
  28. Winston Wright Jr., Wide Receiver, East Carolina
  29. Zach Zebrowski, Quarterback, Central Missouri
  30. Zakhari Franklin, Wide Receiver, Illinois
Hudson Card was the second-highest rated QB after week 1, ranking only after Jaxson Dart in the standings. But Purdue's poor showing last season has adversely affected Card's draft stock. We'll have to wait and see now if any team signs him for the next NFL season.

What's next for the undrafted free agents?

The undrafted free agents mentioned above are still searching for an NFL roster. The players’ agents and representatives will likely be fielding calls from NFL sides ahead of training camp.

Once the players are signed, they'll report to the team's facility for testing in preparation for training camp. It's during and after training camp that they'll figure out whether they'll be signed to active rosters or practice squads for the 2025 regular season.

If these players don't end up on either an active roster or practice squad, then the next possible route is to join a professional team in a lower league. Excelling there could give them a chance to play in the NFL in the near future.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

