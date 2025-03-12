2025 NFL free agency Day 2 winners and losers: Colts bring competition for Anthony Richardson, Joey Bosa ditches 49ers for Bills

The 2025 NFL free agency is in full flow even before it kicks off on Wednesday. As the legal tampering period began on Monday, teams have begun making moves to bolster their rosters.
On Tuesday, Day 2 of the tampering period, we got off to a hot start early in the morning. Naturally, some teams did well, while others got the short end of the stick.
Three winners from Day 2 of the 2025 NFL free agency
#1 Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings continued to splash big on Tuesday to reinforce their squad. They agreed to sign defensive lineman Jonathan Allen to a three-year, $60 million deal and guard Will Fries to a five-year, $88 million contract.
Minnesota is also reportedly closing in on signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave once the player is released by the San Francisco 49ers.
#2 Indianapolis Colts
The Colts agreed to sign Daniel Jones on Day 2 of the NFL's tampering period. The quarterback will get a one-year, $14 million contract at Indy after being released by the Minnesota Vikings.
Jones, who has six years of experience in the big league, will be aiming to revive his career with the Colts.
#3 Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens agreed a one-year, $6 million deal for wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver will add more dynamism to Baltimore's offense. Hopkins will serve as an added weapon for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Three losers from Day 2 of the 2025 NFL free agency
#1 San Francisco 49ers
Despite a mass exodus on Day 1 of the tampering period, the 49ers haven't made any major acquisitions to cover up for their departed stars. They even lost out on luring linebacker Joey Bosa to San Francisco after the Buffalo Bills agreed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the five-time Pro Bowler.
#2 Anthony Richardson
With the arrival of Daniel Jones to Indy, quarterback Anthony Richardson will have some competition for the QB1 role. Moreover, as Jones has more experience than Richardson, he's likely the favorite to get the starting role for the Colts in the 2025 season.
#3 Aaron Rodgers
Since being released by the New York Jets last month, four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been linked with several teams. However, after Day 2 of the NFL's tampering period, the veteran quarterback is still a free agent, with no teams appearing to show interest in the 41-year-old.
