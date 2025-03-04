2025 NFL free agency predictions - CB edition: DJ Reed headlines a strong class

The 2025 NFL free agency period is rapidly approaching as any player without a current contract will soon become available to all teams. One position to pay close attention to will be the cornerbacks as several top players are scheduled to become free agents.

Here's where some of the best options could land during the offseason.

2025 NFL free agency predictions for CBs

CB free agents

#1 - DJ Reed - Jacksonville Jaguars

DJ Reed was paired with Sauce Gardner, giving the New York Jets one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL. If Reed were to depart the team during the 2025 NFL free agency, the Jacksonville Jaguars make sense as a potential landing spot.

Their passing defense was one of the biggest reasons for their disappointing season, allowing significantly more passing yards than any other team last year.

#2 - Byron Murphy Jr. - Minnesota Vikings

Byron Murphy Jr. excelled for the Minnesota Vikings under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He recorded six interceptions, the most among all cornerbacks, on his way to being selected to his first Pro Bowl.

He appears to perfectly fit their defensive scheme, and with the Vikings having the seventh-most available cap space, it wouldn't be surprising for them to re-sign him.

#3 - Charvarius Ward - Pittsburgh Steelers

The San Francisco 49ers signed Deommodore Lenoir to a contract extension, so it's unlikely they give one to Charvarius Ward as well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to be in the market for the cornerback during 2025 NFL free agency after allowing the eighth-most passing yards per game last season. Adding a proven veteran like Ward would be a logical solution.

#4 - Rasul Douglas - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills' cornerback depth was exposed in the playoffs last year, so they can't really afford for it to get any worse. Bringing back Rasul Douglas on a new contract should be one of their top offseason priorities as losing him would put their defense in a challenging situation.

He can solidify their starters as they also look to address their depth at the position, potentially in the 2025 NFL Draft.

#5 - Stephon Gilmore - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were one of the best overall teams in the entire league last season, but their passing defense was one of their biggest weaknesses. They allowed the second-most passing yards per game, so upgrading their cornerbacks during 2025 NFL free agency could help elevate them to the next level.

Former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore makes a ton of sense for them.

