  2025 NFL Free Agency predictions - RB edition: Where Aaron Jones and others could sign

2025 NFL Free Agency predictions - RB edition: Where Aaron Jones and others could sign

By Adam Hulse
Modified Mar 03, 2025 16:58 GMT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty
Predicted landing spots for 2025 free agent RBs

The 2025 NFL free agency period will start in March and the running back position is one to keep a close eye on. Several top players are scheduled to be available this year and could make a major impact on whichever teams sign them. Here are some predicted landing spots for the top backs.

2025 NFL free agency RBs predicted landing spots

Aaron Jones

#1 - Aaron Jones - Minnesota Vikings

If the Minnesota Vikings move on from Sam Darnold in favor of J.J. McCarthy as they are rumored to do, it will provide them additional salary cap space to address other positions. One of their biggest targets in 2025 NFL free agency could be bringing back Aaron Jones on a new contract.

#2 - Najee Harris - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers will likely be seeking a new starting running back with JK Dobbins' pending free agency. Najee Harris has been much more reliable during his career and he could be more productive behind a much better offensive line than he had with the Pittsburgh Steelers so far.

#3 - Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys surprised many around the NFL when they decided to name Rico Dowdle their starting running back. They ended up proving the doubters wrong as he turned in a career-year. This likely earned him another contract with his current team.

#4 - Nick Chubb - Denver Broncos

The Cleveland Browns appear to be heading toward a rebuilding phase, so re-signing veteran Nick Chubb coming off of a knee injury doesn't make a ton of sense. The Denver Broncos have been using a committee approach to their backfield, so adding Chubb in 2025 NFL free agency appears to be beneficial for both sides.

#5 - Kareem Hunt - Las Vegas Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to bring back Kareem Hunt in 2025 NFL free agency with Isiah Pacheco returning from injury. Hunt proved to have plenty left in the tank last year and the Las Vegas Raiders are in desperate need of a reliable running back.

#6 - JK Dobbins - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers must address their running back position during the offseason with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren's pending free agency. They may bring one of them back, but are unlikely to re-sign both of them. JK Dobbins could join their backfield as a cheaper high-upside option, despite his concerning injury history.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
