2025 NFL offseason schedule: Dates for each team's rookie minicamp, OTAs, and more

The 2025 NFL offseason has begun with its fair share of standout moments and drama: veteran player trades, draft pick swaps, a major draft slide and contractual drama.

The NFL is one of the most exciting professional sports leagues in the world. So, let's check out the offseason schedule, with emphasis on the dates for each team's rookie minicamp, OTAs and more.

2025 NFL offseason schedule: Rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp

Here's every team's workout schedule for the ongoing offseason:

Arizona Cardinals

Day One: April 22, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5, 2025

Atlanta Falcons

Day One: April 22, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-11, 2025

Baltimore Ravens

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 3-5, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 3, June 5-6, June 9-12, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19, 2025

Buffalo Bills

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-10, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Carolina Panthers

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-10, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Chicago Bears

Day One: April 7, 2025

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 9-11, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 3-5, 2025

Cincinnati Bengals

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Cleveland Browns

Day One: April 22, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6, June 16-19, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Dallas Cowboys

Day One: April 14, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 2-4, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Denver Broncos

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 3-5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Detroit Lions

Day One: April 22, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Green Bay Packers

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 2-3, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Houston Texans

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-10, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-11, 2025

Indianapolis Colts

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-10, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars

Day One: April 8, 2025

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 3-5, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4, June 10-13, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19, 2025

Las Vegas Raiders

Day One: April 8, 2025

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Los Angeles Chargers

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 3-5, June 16-18, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Los Angeles Rams

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18, 2025

Miami Dolphins

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Minnesota Vikings

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 16-18, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

New England Patriots

Day One: April 7, 2025

Voluntary minicamp: April 22-24, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11, 2025

New Orleans Saints

Day One: April 14, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

New York Giants

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12-13, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 17-18, 2025

New York Jets

Day One: April 7, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 2-5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 2-3, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10, 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 3-5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

San Francisco 49ers

Day One: April 22, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-10, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-11, 2025

Seattle Seahawks

Day One: April 22, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 2-4, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5, June 9, June 11-12, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19, 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Day One: April 21, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-11, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-30, June 2-5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Tennessee Titans

Day One: April 22, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-10, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

Washington Commanders

Day One: April 22, 2025

Rookie minicamp: May 9-10, 2025

OTA offseason workouts: May 28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6, 2025

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12, 2025

