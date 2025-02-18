2025 NFL WR Rankings: Top 10 wide receivers post-Super Bowl feat. Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson

The best NFL wide receivers have demonstrated a consistent ability to take over games, regardless of coverage schemes against them. The most dominant players in this position are extremely valuable for their quarterbacks and provide a massive advantage for their offenses.

Here are the 10 most elite ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Top 10 NFL WRs in 2025

Best NFL WRs (image credit: getty)

#10 - Davante Adams, New York Jets

Davante Adams has been declining in recent years but still turned in another productive season. He exceeded 1,000 yards and scored eight touchdowns split between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

#9 - Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans has been one of the most consistent WRs in NFL history. He has exceeded 1,000 yards in each of his 11 seasons with the Buccaneers.

#8 - Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Nico Collins missed five games in the 2024 NFL season but still exceeded 1,000 yards and scored seven TDs. This resulted in his first Pro Bowl selection since joining the Houston Texans.

#7 - AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown has recorded more than 1,000 yards and at least seven TDs in each of his three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has also been selected as a second-team All-Pro in all three of them.

#6 - Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill may be on the decline after one of the least productive seasons of his career. The Miami Dolphins star recorded fewer receptions, yards and TD than he's had in the past five years.

#5 - Puka Nacua, LA Rams

Puka Nacua turned in 79 receptions and 990 yards last season, despite missing six games for the LA Rams. He averaged nearly 10 targets per game in his 11 appearances.

#4 - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been selected as a first-team All-Pro in each of his past two seasons with the Lions. He has also exceeded 100 receptions and 1,150 yards in each of his past three years.

#3 - CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb posted more than 100 receptions and 1,250 scrimmage yards for the third consecutive year in 2024, despite playing most of the season with a backup QB for the Dallas Cowboys. This resulted in his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and third consecutive All-Pro team.

#2 - Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase made NFL history with the Cincinnati Bengals last year by joining the rare club of WRs to win the triple crown. He led all players in receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs.

#1 - Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson has recorded at least 1,400 receiving yards in four of his five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The only exception was when he missed seven games with an injury, but he still totaled 1,074 yards in that season.

Honorable Mentions:

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

