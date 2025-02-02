2025 Pro Bowl schedule today: Schedule, rosters, and streaming details for NFL event

The 2025 Pro Bowl event will draw to a close on Sunday. There will be three challenges to close out the festivities on the final day, including the flag football game as the grand finale.
The NFL International Flag Championship Game will be the first competition on Sunday at noon ET. The second contest, the NFL Flag High School Girls Showcase presented by Visa, will begin at 1 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
The AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET. Each quarter will last for 12 minutes. The legendary Manning brothers will serve as the head coaches for the teams. Peyton will coach the AFC team and Eli will be the coach for the NFC team.
Full list of 2025 Pro Bowl rosters
Here's the full roster for the AFC team:
- Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Steelers (replaced Josh Allen, Bills); Joe Burrow, Bengals; Drake Maye, Patriots (replaced Lamar Jackson, Ravens)
- Running backs: James Cook, Bills (replaced Derrick Henry, Ravens); Joe Mixon, Texans; Jonathan Taylor, Colts
- Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Ravens
- Wide receivers: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals; Jerry Jeudy, Browns; Nico Collins, Texans; Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (replaced Zay Flowers, Ravens)
- Tight ends: Brock Bowers, Raiders; Jonnu Smith, Dolphins (replaced Travis Kelce, Chiefs)
- Offensive linemen: Dion Dawkins, Bills; Ronnie Stanley, Ravens (replaced Laremy Tunsil, Texans); Rashawn Slater, Chargers; Quenton Nelson, Colts; Joel Bitonio, Browns (replaced Joe Thuney, Chiefs); Isaac Seumalo, Steelers (replaced Trey Smith, Chiefs); Connor McGovern, Bills (replaced Creed Humphrey, Chiefs); Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens
- Defensive ends: Myles Garrett, Browns; Trey Hendrickson, Bengals; Danielle Hunter, Texans (replaced Maxx Crosby, Raiders)
- Defensive tackles: Cameron Heyward, Steelers; Quinnen Williams, Jets (replaced Chris Jones, Chiefs); Jeffery Simmons, Titans (replaced Nnamdi Madubuike, Ravens)
- Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Broncos; Kyle Van Noy, Ravens (replaced TJ Watt, Steelers); Joey Bosa, Chargers (replaced Khalil Mack, Chargers); Patrick Queen, Steelers (replaced Roquan Smith, Ravens), Zaire Franklin, Colts
- Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr., Texans; Patrick Surtain II, Broncos; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens; Denzel Ward, Browns
- Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers; Kyle Hamilton, Ravens; Derwin James, Chargers
- Special teams: Ross Matiscik, Jaguars; Logan Cooke, Jaguars; Chris Boswell, Steelers; Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos; Miles Killebrew, Steelers (replaced Brenden Schooler, Patriots)
Here's the full roster for the NFC team:
- Quarterbacks: Jared Goff, Lions; Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (replaced Jayden Daniels, Commanders); Sam Darnold, Vikings
- Running backs: Bijan Robinson, Falcons (replaced Saquon Barkley, Eagles); Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions; Josh Jacobs, Packers
- Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
- Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Malik Nabers, Giants (replaced Amon-Ra St. Brown); Mike Evans, Buccaneers (replaced CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys); Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (replaced Terry McLaurin, Commanders)
- Tight ends: George Kittle, 49ers; Trey McBride, Cardinals
- Offensive linemen: Brian O'Neill, Vikings (replaced Lane Johnson, Eagles); Taylor Decker, Lions (replaced Penei Sewell, Lions); Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers; Robert Hunt, Panthers (replaced Landon Dickerson, Eagles); Tyler Smith, Cowboys; Chris Lindstrom, Falcons; Frank Ragnow, Lions; Erik McCoy, Saints (replaced Cam Jurgens, Eagles)
- Defensive ends: Nick Bosa, 49ers; Micah Parsons, Cowboys; Rashan Gary, Packers
- Defensive tackles: Leonard Williams, Seahawks (replaced Jalen Carter, Eagles); Dexter Lawrence, Giants; Vita Vea, Buccaneers
- Linebackers: Jonathan Greenard, Vikings; Andrew Van Ginkel, Vikings; Jared Verse, Rams; Fred Warner, 49ers; Bobby Wagner, Commanders (replaced Zack Baun, Eagles)
- Cornerbacks: Jaylon Johnson, Bears; Byron Murphy, Vikings; Jaycee Horn, Panthers; Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks
- Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Packers; Budda Baker, Cardinals; Brian Branch, Lions
- Special teams: Andrew DePaola, Vikings; Jack Fox, Lions; Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys; KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys; KhaDarel Hodge, Falcons
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs' Pro Bowl selections won't participate in the events due to their focus on the Super Bowl.
Pro Bowl 2025: How to watch Pro Bowl events on Sunday?
All of Sunday's Pro Bowl events will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes. Fans can also live stream the challenges on ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo
