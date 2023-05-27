Since becoming a starter for Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has set the league on fire. He has led them to at least the AFC Championship game every single year. The road to the Super Bowl has gone through Arrowhead Stadium in each of the last five seasons, and will likely be the case going forward.

When the Chiefs traded up to draft Mahomes in 2017, no one could imagine he would put an end to the New England Patriots era and begin a new era of dominance. It was unlike anything we have ever seen from a quarterback starting in the NFL for the first time. Mahomes sat behind veteran Alex Smith in his rookie season, but as soon as he took the starting spot and made it his own, it was over for the league.

Mahomes started the 2018 season in unprecedented fashion, in the first three games, he threw for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was in the perfect situation; with offensive guru Andy Reid calling the plays and a plethora of incredible weapons, Mahomes was primed for greatness. It was clear that the Kansas City Chiefs were going to be a force for at least the next decade.

Although the AFC is littered with elite young quarterbacks and their explosive offensive weapons, Kansas City is without a doubt the team to beat in the conference. However, over the last few years, there have been some teams that have taken strides to compete and beat the Chiefs.

Here are the teams that could dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs and win the AFC:

The Cincinnati Bengals:

The one team that has consistently been able to get the better of the Chiefs is, in fact, the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes have faced off four times, twice in the AFC championship game. Burrow is one of the only quarterbacks (along with Tom Brady) to beat Mahomes three times.

Over the last two years, the Bengals appeared to be the one team that has had the Chiefs’ number. Whether it be in the regular season or the playoffs, the Bengals seemed to get the win over Kansas City.

In 2021, the Bengals beat the Chiefs on the road in the AFC championship game. However, in the rematch a year later at the same stage, the Chiefs came out on top. They punched their ticket to their third Super Bowl in four years.

If teams are going to compete with Chiefs, they need more than just a top quarterback. They need to surround their QB with explosive weapons that can score as quickly as they can. The Bengals have arguably the best wide receiver trio in the NFL. Ja’marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd are more than capable of making game-changing plays.

It’s probably fair to say the Bengals are the most likely team, if any, to topple the Chiefs and reign supreme in the AFC.

The Buffalo Bills:

Another team that has challenged the Chiefs and pushed them all the way is the Buffalo Bills. It's arguable that they should have beaten the Chiefs on a few occasions, had it not been for some late-game heroics by Mahomes.

The Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, have built one of the best rosters in the NFL on both sides of the ball. They won the last three AFC East division titles with at least 11 wins. In two of the last three seasons, the Bills were eliminated by the Chiefs in the playoffs.

In 2022, only the Bills were able to get close to the offensive prowess of the Chiefs. They finished second in both points per game and total yards per game, behind Kansas City. However, where the Bills differ from other teams is how good their defense is.

Not only are the Bills able to match the Chiefs offensively, they are able to limit Patrick Mahomes and get stops when needed. The Bills only allowed 17.9 points a game in 2022, second behind the San Francisco 49ers.

2022 looked like it was going to be the year it all came together for the Bills. However, an unfortunate accident that took place on the field to safety Damar Hamlin clearly derailed their season, and they were unable to recover.

Next season, fans can expect the Buffalo Bills to start just as fast as they did in 2022 and make a legitimate run at representing the AFC in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Baltimore Ravens:

One of the biggest stories of the offseason was whether or not quarterback Lamar Jackson would remain in Baltimore with the Ravens. With him, they are a contender for a championship every year. Without him, they become one of the worst offenses in the AFC. After some initial back and forth, both sides came to an agreement, and a new long-term extension was signed.

Jackson possesses a unique skill set and brings something to an offense that none of the other offenses can mirror. His ability with the ball in his hands as a runner is terrifying for opposing defenses. For the first time, however, he has a plethora of weapons to throw to in the passing game.

The Ravens are consistently a good team defensively; head coach John Harbaugh sees to that. In four of the last five years, the Ravens defense has ranked in the top-three for points allowed in the league. Their main problem was the fact that their style of offense might not translate well in the playoffs.

However, that could all be changing in Baltimore. With the appointment of new offensive coordinator , the Ravens will be looking to deploy a more balanced offense. The change is welcome after the ground and pound we have become so used to seeing from the Ravens over the last few years.

The style of offense will make the Ravens almost impossible to stop. The team added Odell Beckham Jr, Zay Flowers, and Nelson Aghlor to an offense that already boasts All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins, and Rashod Bateman. After factoring that in, suddenly they have one of the best teams in the NFL who are ready to fight for it all in 2023.

