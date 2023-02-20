Early Super Bowl 58 betting odds: Top 5 favorites explored

The 2022 season is now over and the Kansas City Chiefs were victorious over the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57. With that, the NFL has entered the offseason.

During this time, franchises will focus on contract discussions, trades, extensions, and assessing draft prospects. They do this to make strategic moves to help them improve for the upcoming season and vie for the championship (or maintain their status as champions).

Early predictions for Super Bowl 58 have already been released by various sportsbooks. The top five betting favorites are all teams that made it to the divisional round of the 2022 playoffs.

#1. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

The Super Bowl champions are clearly the favorites to repeat in the upcoming season. All four betting sites used in this article give them the best odds of winning again.

This prediction comes on the heels of an impressive 2022 season, during which the Chiefs overcame initial underdog expectations and a rebuilding phase. Marked by the loss of Tyreek Hill, they boasted the best scoring offense in the league, led by the dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

PointsBet bookies.com Vegas Insider BetMGM CHIEFS +550 11/2 +600 +600

#2. Buffalo Bills

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills failed to live up to last offseason's predictions, where they were tagged as potential AFC Championship winners and Super Bowl contenders. Their quarterback, Josh Allen, also had the best odds of winning the MVP award.

Unfortunately, they did not quite live up to the hype. The Bills lost the top seed in the AFC due to a canceled game against the Cincinnati Bengals and then lost in the divisional round against the same Bengals.

However, their prospects for next season still look promising (at least according to the bookmakers), as they are the second-favorite team to win the Super Bowl.

Von Miller's return (who was absent for the tail end of the season due to injury) will be a significant boost, and the lethal duo of Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen remain as dangerous as any in the league.

PointsBet bookies.com Vegas Insider BetMGM Buffalo Bills +600 13/2 +850 +900

#3. San Francisco 49ers

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

The Kyle Shanahan-led team overcame multiple obstacles caused by injuries to reach the NFC championship game. They ultimately lost, in no small part due to the injuries to Brock Purdy and his backup, Josh Johnson.

However, the San Francisco 49ers boast a top-two defense and an amazing running game. They will be confident that a healthy and talented quarterback is all they need to make a championship run.

The bookmakers seem to agree, placing them as top-three favorites.

Points Bet bookies.com Vegas Insider Bet MGM San Francisco 49ers +750 7/1 +900 +900

#4. Philadelphia Eagles

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles had an impressive year and almost won the Super Bowl, but lost to the Chiefs on a last-second field goal. Coming off a 9-8 record in the 2021 season, the Eagles were not favorites, but they proved everyone wrong with an impressive 2022 season.

They ended the regular season with a 14-3 winning record, topping the NFC. They went on to win both the Divisional round game and the NFC Championship game to make an appearance in the Super Bowl.

However, many still doubt their run, as they did not face any strong contenders, and when they faced San Francisco, the 49ers had injury woes. This may have caused them to be ranked fourth among the favorites, despite coming off the Super Bowl.

Nevertheless, Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles squad believe they deserve to be ranked highet. They will look to prove the bookmakers wrong by winning it all next season.

Points Bet bookies.com Vegas Insider BetMGM Philadelphia Eagles +800 8/1 +900 +900

#5. Cincinnati Bengals

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Burrow and the Bengals nearly replicated their successful 2021 season by making it to the Super Bowl once again this year. They were extremely confident in their abilities, even going so far as to call the Arrowhead Stadium "Burrow-head" after beating the Chiefs three times in the 2022 calendar year.

Unfortunately, they lost a tightly contested battle against the Chiefs. The defeat came after Joseph Ossai pushed Mahomes out of bounds, resulting in a 15-yard penalty.

Despite the loss, the Bengals boast an incredibly talented squad and have the opportunity to strengthen their defense and running game during the offseason. As a result, they are among the top five favorites to win the 2023-2024 Super Bowl.

Points Bet bookies.com Vegas Insider BetMGM Cincinnati Bengals +900 9/1 +900 +900

