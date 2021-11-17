NFL Week 11 Best Bets: 3 ATS picks

Week 10’s NFL bets, somewhat, came back to norm after Week 9’s underdog bonanza. Last week’s ATS bets column went 2-1 thanks to Cam Newton’s touchdown cameos for the Carolina Panthers, as well as the Alvin Kamara-less New Orleans Saints keeping it close with the Tennessee Titans’ voodoo (seriously, the Titans lose important players to injury, but they keep winning). The Indianapolis Colts won, but more importantly, they could not cover against the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars.

For this week’s bets, we look at the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the San Francisco 49ers, the Carolina Panthers/Washington Football Team matchup aka the Cam Newton/Ron Rivera Bowl, and the Chicago Bears taking on the Baltimore Ravens.

3 against-the-spread bets for NFL Week 11

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars +6.5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville upset the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 and “came back down to earth” when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. The Jaguars nearly came back late in that game, despite rookie QB Trevor Lawrence’s continued struggles. The 49ers, meanwhile, upset the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and ruined Odell Beckham Jr.’s L.A. debut party.

This week, look for the Jaguars to continue to keep their games close, while the 49ers come down a bit after their big win against the Rams. The Jaguars getting 6.5 points is a best bet.

#2 - Carolina Panthers -3.5 vs. Washington Football Team

Sometimes you need to let go of the one you love to see if they will come back to you. Other times, you release the one you love and sign another quarterback, only to release them a year later, and sign a third quarterback, only to welcome back your original true love because the third quarterback had been playing poorly and got injured. That’s exactly where the Panthers are now, two years later, after letting former MVP Cam Newton go. Against his former coach, Ron Rivera, look for the resurgent Panthers to grab a win against the Football Team.

At -3.5, the Panthers are a best bet to exceed that number and then some.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Details on Panthers QB Cam Newton's 1-year deal.



• $2.25 million base.

• $2.25 million to sign.

• $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses.

• $500K per NFC playoff win (must play 50% of snaps).

• $1.5 million for SB LVI win.

• $1 million for SB MVP.



Base: $6M.

Max: $10M. Details on Panthers QB Cam Newton's 1-year deal.• $2.25 million base.• $2.25 million to sign.• $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses.• $500K per NFC playoff win (must play 50% of snaps). • $1.5 million for SB LVI win.• $1 million for SB MVP.Base: $6M.Max: $10M.

#3 - Chicago Bears +6.5 vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Chicago Bears are coming off a bye, one that should see rookie QB Justin Fields get more comfortable with his wide receivers (Allen Robinson, anyone? Bueller?). Against the Baltimore Ravens, who are reeling from their loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Bears’ task may be more difficult. That being said, getting 6.5 points against a team that does not have as much of a vaunted defense as in years past is a gift.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Take the Bears here as a best bet and look for Justin Fields to continue to grow in his rookie season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe