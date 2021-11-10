NFL Week 10 Best Bets: 3 ATS picks

Week 9’s NFL bets were one of the more atypical weekends. Seven huge chalk plays did not cover. Overall, nine out of 12 underdogs covered for the NFL betting slate. The Houston Texans (+4.5), the Carolinana Panthers (+3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5) failed to cover as underdogs.

Last week’s ATS bets column went 3-0 thanks to the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas Chiefs and the Denver Broncos all covering against their respective opponents. For this week’s bets, we look at the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New Orleans Saints taking on the red-hot Tennessee Titans seeking their sixth win a row, and the Carolina Panthers facing off against the Arizona Cardinals.

#1 - Indianapolis Colts -10.5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have been uneven all year, and they are still desperately looking to keep up with the Titans in the AFC South. Against the Jaguars, look for the Colts to dominate Jacksonville on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars’ upset victory over the Buffalo Bills will be short-lived because running back Jonathan Taylor will smash in this matchup. Look for Michael Pittman Jr. to continue his breakout sophomore season against the Jaguars’ vulnerable secondary.

#2 - New Orleans Saints +3 at Tennessee Titans

The Titans have won five games in a row and are sitting atop the AFC South. Their first game without running back Derrick Henry could not have gone any better as the Tennessee Titans upset one of the NFC’s top teams, the St. Louis Rams. This week, expect the Saints to find success stopping the Titans offense going into the second week without King Henry.

The New Orleans Saints have their own problems on offense. Expect quarterback Taysom Hill to take more snaps as he recovers from a concussion that has kept him out for a few weeks. For this game, the Saints as the underdogs are the best bet.

#3 - Carolina Panthers +10.5 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals won’t lose this game, but they are hurt on the offensive side. If quarterback Kyler Murray plays, expect the Cardinals to be more conservative with their MVP-candidate quarterback and run the ball more. The Panthers may have a new quarterback (backup P.J. Walker), which might ignite the Carolina offense. Arizona don't need to do much to beat the Panthers, so they will win straight up but not cover the spread.

Take the underdog here as the best bet.

