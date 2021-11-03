NFL Week 9 Best Bets: 3 ATS picks

Last week’s NFL bets had several straight-up underdog wins, including the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets. This week we are looking at 3 ATS best bets to place in the sportsbooks.

The Miami Dolphins take on the Houston Texans in the Deshaun Watson bowl, while the Kansas City Chiefs try to string together two wins in a row for the first time all season, and the Denver Broncos hope to pull off a big upset.

3 against-the-spread bets for NFL Week 9

#1 - Miami Dolphins -6.5 vs. Houston Texans

The NFL could not have imagined how events would unfold when it first released its 2021 regular season schedule. The Week 9 matchup has plenty of off-field drama between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans due to the swirling trade rumors of Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins.

Ultimately, look for a re-focused quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to take care of the Texans in a statement game. Tagovailoa has played better lately, and the return of wide receiver DeVante Parker has helped the offense. Miami may get the blowout win they are expected to have after a disappointing start to the NFL season.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz Dolphins made no trades before today's 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline. Dolphins made no trades before today's 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline. Though Dolphins reportedly got calls on Parker, they wanted to keep him. There was no attempt to purge veterans for draft picks. Dolphins believe their roster was built to win now, even though they haven't to this point this season. twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/… Though Dolphins reportedly got calls on Parker, they wanted to keep him. There was no attempt to purge veterans for draft picks. Dolphins believe their roster was built to win now, even though they haven't to this point this season. twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/…

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs -1 vs. Green Bay Packers

The Chiefs’ struggles are due to lack of execution, not due to lack of talent. By all accounts, with the losses piling up, the turnovers stacking up, the struggles on national TV against the New York Giants, and in front of the Manning brothers, no less, the Chiefs should be underdogs in this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers are red hot and rolling into Week 9 gunning for their 8th win in a row. Look for the Kansas City Chiefs not to right the ship completely, but play a comprehensive game just enough to knock off the Packers. This game should be a shootout.

#3 - Denver Broncos +9.5 at Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys showed that they can beat another team without Dak Prescott behind center. The much-improved Cowboys defense, along with the incredible play of backup quarterback Cooper Rush against the Minnesota Vikings, has the 6-1 Dallas Cowboys seeking their 7th straight win. Although Prescott may return this week, the Denver Broncos will surprise the Dallas Cowboys and keep the game close. At +9.5, the points are too good to pass up to bet on the underdogs.

Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA Dak Prescott chases down Cooper Rush and envelopes him in a bear hug, after a dramatic win in Minnesota, and Rush’s game-winning touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. Dak Prescott chases down Cooper Rush and envelopes him in a bear hug, after a dramatic win in Minnesota, and Rush’s game-winning touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. https://t.co/hZAawd1EMD

Edited by Piyush Bisht