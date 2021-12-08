NFL Week 14 Best Bets: 3 ATS picks

Last week’s NFL ATS Best Bets picks went 2-1: the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs took care of business against their respective division rivals while the New York Giants fell to the surging Miami Dolphins and failed to cover the spread.

There are several enticing games this week, and as always, this column seeks to find the best value or the best bet from the NFL board. The spreads are tighter this week with only a couple of double-digit spreads, but a few plays still stand out.

3 against-the-spread bets for NFL Week 14

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders +9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The last time the Raiders and the Chiefs met, Kansas City won 41-14, and many believed the Chiefs offense was back after some bumps in the road. Since then, the Chiefs have continued to win, but they have not scored more than 23 points in their last two games. Expect a closer game than the Week 10 blowout and take the nine points given to the Raiders.

Las Vegas are the best bet this week against their AFC West rivals.

#2 - New Orleans Saints -5.0 vs. New York Jets

Road chalks are always fun to take and not necessarily the best bet because you regret it more when they don’t hit. In this case, look for the New Orleans Saints to take care of business against the New York Jets. Star running back Alvin Kamara is once again on the cusp of returning, but the Saints will most likely want to finally unleash him against the Jets’ hapless run defense. The Saints are still in the hunt for the wildcard, so they cannot afford to lose “gimmes” like this matchup against the Jets.

Take New Orleans in this spot as the best bet.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks -7.5 vs. Houston Texans

Another team going all in for the playoff run despite a sub .500 record, the Seattle Seahawks are taking on the 2-10 Houston Texans. The Seahawks also cannot afford to lose presumably easy matchups like the one against the Texans, so bettors should expect them to cover the spread. The Texans are uncertain at the quarterback position, and Russell Wilson looked better offensively last week and just missed several deep shots to DK Metcalf. This week, look for Wilson and the Seahawks to connect on those bombs and blow out the Texans.

Bettors can also take this road favorite as a best bet for Week 14.

