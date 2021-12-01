NFL Week 13 best bets: 3 ATS picks

Last week’s NFL ATS Best Bets picks went 2-1: the Lions and the Jets took care of business when the Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Denver Broncos. Several games this week have big spreads so there will be plenty of potential covers from the underdogs. Bettors should be wary of any double-digit spreads as bets on division games, for those tend to be closer than anticipated (even if number 3 in this column is a pick for the double-digit chalk).

3 against-the-spread bets for NFL Week 13

#1 - New York Giants +3 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Giants unloaded offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and scored a whopping 13 points the following week against the Eagles. Regardless, expect the Giants to eye a second win in a row against the Miami Dolphins. New York’s problem all season has been the health of their skill players and Daniel Jones. The Dolphins are a tough out, but at +3 the game should be close.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered a strained neck early in last week’s win over the #Eagles and his status is TBD for Sunday’s game against the #Dolphins , per sources. #Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered a strained neck early in last week’s win over the #Eagles and his status is TBD for Sunday’s game against the #Dolphins, per sources.

Take the Giants with the points as one of our best bets here.

Note: Daniel Jones’s status for this week is TBD due to a neck injury. Bettors should still eye the Giants here as a game to bet on because backup quarterback Mike Glennon might be an upgrade at the position as the Giants offense would probably turn the ball over less.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers +4.5 vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers have been up and down all season, mostly due to quarterback play. They do not have any better options than Ben Roethlisberger. While he showed some flash in Week 11, last week’s dud against the Cincinnati Bengals did not offer any confidence for bettors. That being said, the Steelers should be able to keep it close against the Ravens this week.

LaQuan Jones @RealDealFantasy



Good Morning



*type in "Diontae Johnson" in ur Gif search, please. Diontae Johnson has 109 targets and 0 drops.Good Morning #FantasyFootball World.*type in "Diontae Johnson" in ur Gif search, please. Diontae Johnson has 109 targets and 0 drops.Good Morning #FantasyFootball World. *type in "Diontae Johnson" in ur Gif search, please.

At +4.5, Pittsburgh won’t win the game but will be able to make Baltimore uncomfortable all day. The Steelers are one of the best bets this weekend.

#3 - Kansas City Chiefs -10 vs. Denver Broncos

At -10, this line is a lot of chalk to eat, especially for a team as public as the Chiefs. However, their offense has trended in the right direction the last few weeks leading into their bye.

They do not have any major injuries on the offensive side, so Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes should hopefully be able to further tweak their offense for the stretch run. The Chiefs are in prime position to take control of the AFC West, so they will need to make a statement in this game.

Look for Kansas City to keep Denver at more than arm’s length. Despite the double-digit spread, the Chiefs should be one of the best bets this week.

Edited by Piyush Bisht