NFL Rumors: New York Giants could make blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson 

The New York Giants are sitting in the NFC East with a 4-7 record and a bleak outlook, staring down a losing season for the fifth consecutive time. Giants head coach Joe Judge relieved offensive coordinator and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett of his duties after the offense looked stagnant this season, with uncertainty in the Big Apple as to whether quarterback Daniel Jones is the guy. However, the Giants could be looking to replace Jones with a quarterback on the West Coast.

Could Russell Wilson take his talent to New York?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL with a very impressive résumé. The third-round pick (75th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins, TD passes, and passing yards with a Super Bowl ring. The Seahawks are at the bottom of the NFC West with a 3-7 record and, like the Giants, have a bleak outlook. There is a big question concerning a possible trade.

Sean Alcide @Sean_Lyric



1. CLEAN HOUSE [Judge needs to follow Gettleman] allow your new GM to pick HIS coach.



2. prioritize Mike Borgonzi (Chiefs assistant GM) & Eric Bienemy



3. trade for Russell Wilson



4. bring OBJ home Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



My story: The #Giants made a big change this week, and another is slated to come after the season. GM Dave Gettleman is likely in his last year with the team, sources say.My story: nfl.com/news/more-chan… The #Giants made a big change this week, and another is slated to come after the season. GM Dave Gettleman is likely in his last year with the team, sources say. My story: nfl.com/news/more-chan… let me fix the Giants:1. CLEAN HOUSE [Judge needs to follow Gettleman] allow your new GM to pick HIS coach.2. prioritize Mike Borgonzi (Chiefs assistant GM) & Eric Bienemy3. trade for Russell Wilson4. bring OBJ home twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… let me fix the Giants:1. CLEAN HOUSE [Judge needs to follow Gettleman] allow your new GM to pick HIS coach.2. prioritize Mike Borgonzi (Chiefs assistant GM) & Eric Bienemy3. trade for Russell Wilson4. bring OBJ home twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

Are the Giants willing to take on Wilson’s contract, which will have two years and a combined base salary of $41 million, and a cap hit of $77 million? In 2022, Wilson will have a cap hit of $37 million, which will be the biggest cap hit for any quarterback next year. The Giants will have almost $5.6 million left to spend in 2022. What can the Giants offer the Seahawks for the seven-time Pro Bowler?

Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels Russell Wilson to the Giants in the offseason? Ciara in the Big Apple? Just a thought. Russell Wilson to the Giants in the offseason? Ciara in the Big Apple? Just a thought.

What would the Giants have to package to get Wilson?

Out of all the teams that would be in the market for Russell Wilson, the Giants could easily present the best offer of any team. The Giants will have two first-round picks thanks to a trade with the Chicago Bears. The Bears traded up to the Giants' pick (11th overall) to draft Justin Fields out of Ohio State. The New York Jets also have two first-rounders, but they drafted quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL It's time for Russell Wilson and Seahawks to part ways.



Russell gets to go to a better team for fresh start.



Seahawks get a bunch of picks to try to rebuild roster. It's time for Russell Wilson and Seahawks to part ways.Russell gets to go to a better team for fresh start.Seahawks get a bunch of picks to try to rebuild roster.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The New York Giants' first-round picks would be top 10 picks, but that might not be enough to entice Seattle. A 2023 first-rounder and other pieces (players and/or picks) from the Giants could sweeten the deal for Seahawks GM John Schneider. If the reports that current GM Dave Gettleman is out after the year are true, then it doesn't matter who the GM will be for the Giants in 2022. Will there be a change of scenery for Wilson and a fresh start for the Giants and the Seahawks? Time will tell.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Will Russell Wilson be traded to the Seahawks? Yes No 0 votes so far