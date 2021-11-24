NFL Rumors: Will Jason Garrett replace Matt Nagy as Bears HC?

Matt Nagy is in the firing line and Jason Garrett has just been fired. In the carousel that is NFL coaching, there is rampant speculation that Jason Garett may just be the guy to replace Matt Nagy once he is fired.

It is time to look at the viability of this rumor: where it is coming from and where it can lead to. We take stock below.

Jason Garrett rumored to be in line to replace Matt Nagy

Jason Garrett was fired today after the New York Giants lost patience with a misfiring offense. Given that Jason Garrett was the offensive coordinator, much of the blame lay on him. Their 30-10 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved to be the last straw.

Joe Judge laid out his qualms with Jason Garrett and even though he did not take his name, it was clear who and what he was referring to. His exact quote was,

"We have to do a better job of scoring points. I know it sounds pretty obvious and to the point with it. But I'm going to keep it pretty blunt right there. We have to do a better job of putting our players in position to make plays. We have too many good players. We have to put them in better position to capitalize on it. That's it."

Coach Joe Judge's comments after Monday night's loss were certainly telling. The Giants fire OC Jason Garrett as @PLeonardNYDN said. Freddie Kitchens expected to call plays moving forward.

Jason Garrett is not the only coach facing a crisis of confidence given insipid offensive displays. Matt Nagy could potentially lose his job too over troubling offensive displays.

The Chicago Bears were supposed to have solved that conundrum of their misfiring offense when they hired Matt Nagy, who was responsible for the Kansas City Chiefs offense under Andy Reid. But that has not quite panned out as in the 60 games that he has taken charge of, the Bears have scored less than 20 points in 29 of them.

With that position not looking likely to change anytime soon, there is a problem for the Chicago Bears to solve. They could look to hire another offensive coordinator again in Jason Garrett, who crucially also has head coaching experience before. He was the head coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2011-2019 and has experience developing offenses. Whether the Giants' present misfortune is considered an aberration by the Bears will determine much of how they will proceed from here.

But if the template for the Chicago Bears is still the same as when they hired Matt Nagy, then Jason Garett makes perfect sense.

