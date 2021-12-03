5 overpaid NFL running backs in 2021 season 

It's a recent hot topic of debate as to whether or not running backs deserve mega contracts in the NFL. The peaks of their careers are generally very short and they are one of the positions most prone to injuries because of the beating they take running the ball into the heart of the defense.

There are still some highly paid running backs in the 2021 NFL season. Several make over ten million dollars in salary this year. Justifying the concerns with paying them big money, many of them have been injured this year. Between missing time from injury and underwhelming production, here are five of the most overpaid running backs in the NFL.

#5 - Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers - $12 million

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones

Now in his fifth year in the NFL, Aaron Jones has completed a season only once. On average he misses two and a half games per year due to injuries. Additionally, Jones has been unproductive in 2021. He barely ranks inside the top 20 in rushing yards and has only scored three rushing touchdowns this season. He shares carries with AJ Dillon this season.

Josh Larky ↗️ @jlarkytweets AJ Dillon has more fantasy points than Aaron Jones the past 3 games they overlapped



Probably just easing Jones back from injury in Week 12, but it was a critical game to win against LAR, and they leaned HEAVILY on Dillon



#4 - Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans - $12.5 million

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry appears to be the most deserving running back in the NFL to get a huge contract. He has only missed two total games across his first five seasons and topped the NFL in rushing yards the past two consecutive years.

Sam Monson @PFF_Sam Derrick Henry hasn't played in a month, and Jonathan Taylor is still the only RB with more rushing yards than he has. Derrick Henry hasn't played in a month, and Jonathan Taylor is still the only RB with more rushing yards than he has.

He has not played in the Titans' last four games this year, but still ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards. Unfortunately, he was overpaid this season due to being unavailable. He could miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

