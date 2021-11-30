Dalvin Cook injury: What happened to Vikings RB? 

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook entered the game against the San Francisco 49ers with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. In the third quarter of the game, Cook was carted off the field during Sunday's 34-26 loss to the 49ers with a possible torn labrum, this time in the left shoulder. He will get an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

The Vikings' franchise running back had a labrum tear in his right shoulder early in his career. It was the same injury that needed a couple of surgeries throughout his collegiate career as a Seminole at Florida State.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook scheduled Monday to undergo an MRI on his shoulder injury. Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook scheduled Monday to undergo an MRI on his shoulder injury.

In 2019, after enduring a similar injury in the right shoulder against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, Cook attempted to play hurt. However, the running back sat out of the Vikings' final two games against NFC North rivals Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in Week 16 and 17, respectively.

Cook made his return in the playoffs against the New Orleans Saints. He went for 94 yards rushing and two TDs on 28 carries in the Vikings' 26-20 OT win. The following week against the San Francisco 49ers, Cook was held to just 18 yards on nine carries in a 27-10 loss in the divisional round.

Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin Mike Zimmer calls Dalvin Cook's status "day to day" when asked whether he'll be able to play Sunday at Detroit. Zimmer said "no" when asked whether Cook has a torn labrum but would not specify what his injury is when asked. Mike Zimmer calls Dalvin Cook's status "day to day" when asked whether he'll be able to play Sunday at Detroit. Zimmer said "no" when asked whether Cook has a torn labrum but would not specify what his injury is when asked.

Who replaces Cook in the backfield?

Instead of trying to push the two-time Pro Bowl running back, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer might just make the call to rest Cook during Week 13 when they travel to face the Detroit Lions. This measure is to make certain that Cook does not regress once he returns to the starting lineup. With Cook projected to be absent in the backfield versus the Lions, running back Alexander Mattison will be the likely starter.

Mattison, the Vikings third-round pick (102nd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, has played in all 11 games for Minnesota this year with two starts. He has 315 yards on the ground with 88 carries and a TD. The former Boise State Bronco also has 21 receptions on 25 targets for 149 yards receiving and a TD.

Field Yates @FieldYates Alexander Mattison has started two games in place of Dalvin Cook this season:



Week 3: 26 carries, 112 yards, 6 catches, 59 yards. RB7 with 23.1 fantasy points.



Week 5: 25 carries, 113 yards, 7 catches, 40 yards, TD. RB6 with 26.3 fantasy points. Alexander Mattison has started two games in place of Dalvin Cook this season:Week 3: 26 carries, 112 yards, 6 catches, 59 yards. RB7 with 23.1 fantasy points.Week 5: 25 carries, 113 yards, 7 catches, 40 yards, TD. RB6 with 26.3 fantasy points.

In his first two years in the NFL, Mattison had 896 rushing yards on 196 carries for three TDs and 23 receptions for 207 receiving yards and a TD. While Mattison should do just fine, the Vikings will miss Cook as he is fifth in rushing yards per game and rushing yards in the league.

