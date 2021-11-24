Who is Katarina Miketin? Model reveals she is dating Vikings HC Mike Zimmer

Mike Zimmer is having an exciting season as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings play close games seemingly every week and just enjoyed another walk-off victory Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Zimmer also has plenty to be excited about in his personal life, according to recent reports about the 65-year-old coach's dating life. Several reports have confirmed that Zimmer is dating supermodel Katarina Miketin, who happens to be the cover model for Maxim Australia in December.

Who is Mike Zimmer's model girlfriend Katarina Miketin?

The relationship between the two has been rumored to be going on for years and was finally made public this week. Pictures of them together were also shared on social media and other news outlets. Fans were curious to learn more about their relationship after the pictures were released recently. Egotastic Sports reached out to Miketin on Instagram to confirm whether she was dating Zimmer. She replied with a 'Yes'.

The supermodel also posted a picture of herself wearing a Vikings jersey in 2018.

Miketin has nearly 426k followers on Instagram. The 40-year-old's profile also states she has been featured on Maxim twice and also on Sports Illustrated. In an interview with Maxim, Miketin revealed that she moved to the United States with her parents at a young age from Yugoslavia, which is now considered Serbia. Miketin, who reportedly has a bachelor’s degree in psychology, was the president of The National Honour Society for Psychology and also earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in 2015.

Along with modeling, she has also held high level positions at some very big financial companies for a brief period. She was quoted as saying:

"I was in banking for quite some time, but found that it was not a good fit for me and my happiness, so I decided to quit and buy a bike shop — my newest and most exciting endeavour! It is very hard juggling being a mother, a business owner, staying fit and being an influencer, but I have realised that by cutting out certain things, I can get a lot done."

Despite being a swimsuit model, businesswoman, mother and social media influencer with nearly 424k followers on Instagram, Miketin was always subject to mean comments about her love life, interests and her physique. She said:

"People will say some really mean stuff and judge you immediately. I have also found that it is very hard for men to date a woman who is an Influencer. I went off of Instagram for two years due to the bullying and the affect it had on dating. I was being bullied constantly by people and I started taking what they said as the truth. I had to realign myself but I also wanted to date and find a serious relationship."

Mike Zimmer's Vikings challenge for 2021 NFL playoffs

As for Zimmer's professional career, the Vikings are now 5-5 and have won back-to-back games. He entered the season with the job in question as he has been in town since 2014 and has only taken the Vikings to the playoffs on three occasions.

Zimmer and Kirk Cousins have finally found some chemistry and the result is excitement all around. Yet it still remains a shock that Zimmer leaves work and goes home to his supermodel girlfriend. NFL coaches are full of surprises and this has to be the biggest of the 2021 season.

