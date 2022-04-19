3 backup NFL QBs who performed better than their team's starter

The greatest QBs of all time have each had different paths, starting with some of them being drafted high in the first-round, to some of them being mid-round steals, to some of them never being drafted at all.

Some quarterbacks even sprout later in their careers than others. Certain quarterbacks might not have the best rookie season, but have a great sophomore season and take off from there.

Others might be looked at as career backups who are taken in the later rounds. Then, they step up in the right situation and take advantage of the opportunity they get. Here are three backup QBs who ended up being better than their team's starters:

3 QBs who were better than the starters

#1 - Tom Brady

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Tom Brady is undeniably the greatest quarterback of all time. His path to becoming the best QB of all time didn't come how some might not think. Brady wasn't drafted in the first-round; in fact, he was drafted late in the sixth-round with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft.

Viewed as a career backup, Brady's first opportunity to seize the moment came when starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe was injured in the second game of the 2001 season when he got hit by New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis going out of bounds.

From there on out, Brady was named the starter, and the rest was history. QB Brady led the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory that season over the Rams, and Brady began his historic career from there.

#2 - Brett Favre

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement

QB Favre was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 1991 NFL draft. The following season, he was traded to the Green Bay Packers and was the backup to Don Majkowksi. Favre took over in week three after Majkowski suffered a serious ankle injury.

A few seasons later, Favre would win three consecutive MVPs from 1995-1997 and helped lead the Packers to their 1997 Super Bowl victory. Favre became one of the greatest QBs of all time and is fourth all-time in passing yards, fourth all-time in passing touchdowns, and has won three MVPs in his career.

#3 - Kurt Warner

St. Louis Rams v Arizona Cardinals

QB Kurt Warner went undrafted in 1994 and failed to make the Green Bay Packers before the season started. Following a successful Arena Football career for a few years and a good season in NFL Europe playing for the Amsterdam Admirals, Warner joined the Rams during the 1998 season.

Warner would see action for the first time during the 1999 season. Starter Trent Green suffered a torn ACL from a pre-season hit from safety Rodney Harrison and the team pointed to Warner and rallied around him as the starter.

He was named the 1999 NFL MVP at the end of the season while leading the Rams to their first playoff berth since 1989. He and Rams won the Super Bowl. Warner was the most recent player to win league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season.

