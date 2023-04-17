3 bargain free agents New York Giants should target before the NFL Draft

The New York Giants have put their faith in Daniel Jones. The quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in March.

The Giants will now look to build their team around Jones. Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, here's a look at three free agents they can target who will not be able to demand a lot of money.

#1 Ezekiel Elliott

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the offseason. The running back spent seven seasons with the team and earned three Pro Bowl honors.

Elliott is still only 27 and will be eager to prove himself at a different franchise. He could prove to be a great backup for Saquon Barkley if the New York Giants decide to make a move for him.

Elliott finished his stint in Dallas with 1,881 carries for 8,262 yards, 305 catches for 2,336 yards and scored 80 touchdowns. He ended last season with 876 yards on 231 carries and 12 rushing touchdowns.

#2 Julio Jones

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones

Julio Jones was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 offseason after just one season with the team. The receiver is a 12-year NFL veteran and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

The New York Giants could make a move for Jones at a bargain price before the upcoming draft. The 34-year-old could provide the team with some much-needed experience.

Throughout his career, Jones has racked up 13,629 yards and 63 touchdowns on 903 receptions. He finished last season with 299 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions.

#3 Rashaan Evans

Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans

Rashaan Evans was released by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 offseason after just one campaign. The linebacker had previously spent four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Evans could be a great addition to the New York Giants for next season. He is strong, athletic and has valuable experience. Moreover, Brian Daboll worked with the 27-year-old during his time in Alabama.

Evans racked up 159 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and four passes defended last season.

