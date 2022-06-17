3 Best free agents that NFL teams should consider signing 

The 2022 NFL offseason continues to wind down as teams begin to prepare their final rosters for the upcoming season. While most of the top free agent options have already been signed, there are still plenty of talented players available who could contribute this year.

There are many reasons why teams haven't signed these free agents yet. The most reasonable explanations range from the fact that teams simply don't have the need, to underlying factors like health that make these players less valuable than they might seem.

Here are three of the best NFL free agents who are still available ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

#3 - Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is yet to officially announce whether he plans to retire or continue to play for the 2022 NFL season. While he has spent the last two seasons with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he is currently a free agent.

Andrew Crane @CraneAndrew Bucs QB Tom Brady on Rob Gronkowski this offseason and whether he expects the tight end to return: Bucs QB Tom Brady on Rob Gronkowski this offseason and whether he expects the tight end to return: https://t.co/jwAdEwRIL0

Most assume that if Gronkowski were to continue playing, it would likely be for the Buccaneers, but he is free to sign wherever he wants. He ranks in the top five in NFL history for receiving yards and touchdowns among tight ends, while also being an excellent blocker.

#2 - Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown

Duane Brown has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL during his 14 year career, split between the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times while also having been selected as an All-Pro left tackle three times.

Computer Cowboy @benbbaldwin What is this sorcery. Look at Duane Brown moving! What is this sorcery. Look at Duane Brown moving! https://t.co/7tJXtFAkRN

Left tackle is always a premium position, making elite options like Brown extremely valuable. While he will be 37 years old when the 2022 season begins, he appears to have plenty left in the tank. Brown played in all 17 games during the 2021 season and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

#1 - Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season. His contributions were crucial as he made a direct impact on the Rams' game, eventually winning the Super Bowl.

In eight regular-season games and four postseason games, Beckham combined for 48 receptions, 593 receiving yards, and a massive seven touchdowns, including one during their Super Bowl victory.

Beckham clearly proved during the 2021 season that he's more than capable of helping a contending team make a run at a championship. Given that he will fully recovers from his ACL injury from the Super Bowl, there should be plenty of teams interested in signing him.

