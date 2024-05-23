3 best and worst QBs Giants will face in 2024 NFL schedule feat. Kirk Cousins

The New York Giants aim to get to their second playoff appearance in three years. However, to accomplish a feat the franchise hasn't seen since early in the Eli Manning era, it will take a winning record over the slew of quarterbacks lined up in 2024.

Some of the matchups will be highly desirable, however, some will be dreaded by fans. Here's a look at the best and worst quarterbacks Daniel Jones will face in 2024.

3 best QBs Giants will face in 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#3 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow at Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Bengals quarterback might be slipping under the radar since he missed a large portion of the 2023 season. However, this is the quarterback that has felled Patrick Mahomes with the Super Bowl on the line. Additionally, Burrow's last full season saw him throw for 35 touchdowns, potentially setting the stage for a shootout when the two teams play in Week 6.

#2 - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott at David Yurman Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott Event

Dak Prescott has his back up against the wall in Dallas as Jerry Jones continues to drag his feet in contract negotiations. With Prescott heading into a contract year and already a history of surging through the regular season, the Giants once again are set to have their hands full in both matchups this season.

#1 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson at AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson has won two MVPs and is coming off the deepest playoff run of his career. At this point, he is just one Super Bowl championship short of elevating himself into the Aaron Rodgers hemisphere of quarterbacks. The Giants undoubtedly would be pulling off an upset if they managed to defeat Jackson in 2024.

3 worst QBs Giants will face in 2024

#3 - Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins at Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout

Kirk Cousins is the newest "old" quarterback in the NFL. While many argue that the quarterback's ceiling has been hit and no more surprises lay ahead, it is a complete unknown how he will respond to Michael Penix's arrival.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 48 touchdowns in response to Jordan Love but Carson Wentz imploded when Jalen Hurts arrived. It's difficult to predict how Cousins will get on, but he will be 36 in August and is coming off an Achilles tear, so he is at least a question mark.

#2 - J.J. McCarthy

JJ McCarthy at 2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington

Rookie growing pains are one of the most predictable aspects of the NFL, and C.J. Stroud's explosion was an extreme rarity. As such, the Giants could easily get spotted a victory with a couple of rookie mistakes. Even with Justin Jefferson there to help out J.J. McCarthy, sometimes the NFL overwhelms even the best eventual franchise players.

#1 - Bryce Young

Bryce Young at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Jared Goff started 0-7 in his career, but has gotten to a Super Bowl and nearly got to another one last year. However, for every turnaround like Goff, there are a dozen first-round picks that fail to work out and never hand out a flash. Following a 2-14 rookie run with the Panthers, the odds are against Bryce Young. Until he proves he can get it done, he finds himself in this current position.