3 Best and worst-value contracts on the New England Patriots roster

The New England Patriots are like every other NFL team; they have great contracts that they get more out of than they are worth and there are other contracts that do more harm than good for the team.

EDGE Matt Judon is their highest-paid player but might be a touch overpaid. He's been a good pass-rusher over the years but isn't one of the elite going into 2021.

RB Damien Harris is the second-cheapest contract for the New England Patriots and will go into the season as a starter. Here are the three best- and worst-valued contracts for the New England Patriots entering 2021.

3 of the New England Patriots' best-valued contracts

#1 - RB Damien Harris

Only two running backs recorded an elite 90.0+ Overall Grade in 2020.



Damien Harris (90.3) was one of them.



Damien Harris Bellcow SZN? pic.twitter.com/Falo7R6CC6 — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) July 15, 2021

Damien Harris was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round and the franchise took RB Sony Michel in the first round of the same draft. New England uses several RBs in their offense, but Damien Harris is the clear-cut starter over Michel.

In 2020, he had 137 carries for 691 yards and two TDs through 10 games. With a full season as the lead RB, Harris could clear 1,000 yards at a cost of just over $1 million. His 2022 cap hit is just $1.1 million while Sony Michel has a cap hit of over $3 million this year and is on the roster bubble.

#2 - CB JC Jackson

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

JC Jackson is an underrated player who has been stuck in Stephon Gilmore's shadow. Since 2018, he's had 17 INTs and 30 passes defended. He signed his second-round tender this year that pays out $3.38 million in 2021 and could be a prominent starter if Gilmore holds out or is traded.

As a free agent next year, he will be worth over $10 million per year.

#3 - OL Michael Onwenu

#WalkbackWednesday via Patriots G Michael Onwenu using aiming points, balance, & effort to line up and widen the second level target pic.twitter.com/XmIJMgw9pP — The Scouting Academy (@TheScoutAcademy) July 21, 2021

Michael Onwenu is a 2020 sixth-round pick who became a successful starter who can play guard or tackle. He'll start at LG in 2021 with a cap hit of less than $1 million, which is great news for the future of the New England Patriots. He is PFF's 11th-best guard entering the season.

3 of the New England Patriots' worst-valued contracts

#1 - WR Nelson Agholor

TD Receptions on throws 20+ yards in the air:



🥇 Tyreek Hill - 8

🥈 Nelson Agholor - 6 pic.twitter.com/HOTrdndL86 — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) July 17, 2021

Nelson Agholor's 2021 cap hit is $6.9 million and $15 million in 2022. He'll be a starter this year, but is the leader of a lackluster group of receivers.

2020 was a great year for him with the Las Vegas Raiders with 48 catches for 896 yards and eight TDs (56 yards per game). It was also his first year with more than 800 receiving yards. He's the 22nd-highest paid WR and was 29th in receiving yards and 39th in yards per game.

The team was a little desperate for a WR when they signed him and just about overpaid for an experienced, yet underwhelming one.

#2 - DL Davon Godchaux

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

To put it simply, Davon Godchaux is punching above his weight, contract-wise. For example, Dalvin Tomlinson received a two-year, $21 million deal from the Minnesota Vikings and had a PFF grade of 74.4 and four passes defended, 3.5 sacks, 49 tackles and 10 QB hits.

Godchaux played in just five games, had 16 tackles with Miami in 2020 and had a PFF grade of 59.9. He could be lost in the shuffle on the DL with an average salary of $7.5 million.

#3 - EDGE Matt Judon

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

The New England Patriots gave Matt Judon a four-year, $56 million deal with a cap hit in 2021 of $6 million. It then jumps to $16.5 million in 2022 and 2023. It's not a bad price for an edge-rusher, but Judon is almost 30 and not an elite pass-rusher.

Yes, he made it to the last two Pro Bowls but he had just six sacks in 2020. His average salary is $14 million and the defense wasn't bad last year despite racking up a mere 24 sacks. It would have been better to sign a cheaper pass-rusher and add more help on the DL, but here we are.

