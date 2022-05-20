3 biggest roster holes for Cowboys ahead of 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season is less than four months away. Teams have been using the free agency period, trade market, and the 2022 NFL Draft to prepare their final rosters for the upcoming season.

The Dallas Cowboys are the defending NFC East champions from a season ago and are the favorites to defend their title during the 2022 NFL season successfully. While their roster is solid overall, they didn't do much to improve during the offseason and lost a couple of key players, including Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory.

As the Cowboys finalize their roster for the upcoming 2022 NFL season in their pursuit of another appearance in the NFL playoffs, here are three areas where they could use some improvement.

3 concerning roster positions for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2022 NFL season

#3 - Wide receivers

The Dallas Cowboys offense ranked first in the NFL last season in yards per game and points per game. Their depth at the wide receiver position was one of their biggest strengths last year, but that's not currently the case entering the 2022 NFL season.

The Cowboys lost Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, two of their top four receivers by yardage last season, during the 2022 NFL offseason. They added Jalen Tolbert in the 2022 NFL Draft and signed James Washington in free agency, but replacing Cooper's production is a big task. Over the last three seasons, he has exceeded 3,000 receiving yards with the Cowboys.

#2 - Defensive backs

While the Cowboys' secondary led the NFL last season with 26 interceptions, they ranked in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed per game. Trevon Diggs was selected as an All-Pro and looks to be developing into an elite cornerback, but the rest of the Cowboys' depth in their secondary is questionable.

PFF @PFF WR1 matchups for Trevon Diggs next season 🍿 WR1 matchups for Trevon Diggs next season 🍿 https://t.co/rY3EFn5xbC

#1 - Offensive line

Zack Martin is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, earning seven All-Pro selections in eight years. After Martin, there are many question marks on the Cowboys' offensive line ahead of the 2022 NFL season, including the departure of Connor Williams.

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Cowboys RG Zack Martin on this TD 🤯 Cowboys RG Zack Martin on this TD 🤯 https://t.co/9GNrwidJDZ

Tyron Smith was once one of the most dominant offensive tackles but has declined with age. He hasn't made an All-Pro team in the last five years, after four straight selections. The rest of the Cowboys' offensive line is unproven, which could cause concern.

