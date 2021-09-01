3 bold predictions for the Dallas Cowboys for the 2021 NFL season

It’s been 25 long years since the Dallas Cowboys lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

To put that into context, back then, Cowboys star Dak Prescott was in kindergarten, owner and GM Jerry Jones was a 53-year-old calling the shots, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was not even born yet.

After a disastrous 2020 campaign, expectations are high in “Big D” for the Cowboys to bounce back with a deep playoff run this season.

The Cowboys’ big offseason move was finally signing franchise QB Dak Prescott to a long-term contract. Prescott agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal in March. Now that they have their play-caller locked up for the foreseeable future, the Cowboys look set to be Super Bowl challengers for seasons to come.

The Cowboys kick off the 2021 NFL season

Dallas starts its 2021 NFL season against the world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Thursday night in Tampa.

Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott looks "good to go" for the start of the season.



Updates | @SleepNumber — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 30, 2021

Will the Cowboys finally get over their playoff hump or will they once again struggle to make the postseason? Here are three bold predictions for “America's Team” this year.

#1 - Dak Prescott will win NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Last season, Dak Prescott was on fire through the first five regular-season games. He completed 151 passes for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns in that span.

The Cowboys QB looked set for his best season yet before suffering a serious leg injury against the New York Giants in Week 5.

This season, he's surrounded by offensive weapons like Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, in addition to a solid offensive line.

After signing his massive extension this offseason, Prescott will be free to focus on football and lead the Cowboys’ offense. Look for Prescott to smash his previous high of 30 TDs in a season with a 35-plus output in 2021/22.

The Cowboys star will be rewarded for his brilliant season with the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

#2 - Micah Parsons will be the Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Cowboys drafted former Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons 12th overall in this year’s NFL Draft.

Parsons showed glimpses of the impact he could have for the Cowboys’ defense this year during the NFL preseason. New Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn used Parsons all over the field in training camp, which means the rookie will be heavily involved this season.

In his rookie campaign, he should ideally rack up stellar defensive stats, including tackles, forced fumbles and sacks.

Micah Parsons will be the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

#3 - The Cowboys will make the NFC Championship game

After going 6-10 last season, the Dallas Cowboys will tear through the NFC East in 2021.

The Cowboys will not only win their division, but they will also secure a home playoff game and advance to the NFC Championship game. Sadly for Cowboys fans, they will lose yet again to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The future, though, is bright in Dallas.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha