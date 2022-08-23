3 Current starting NFL QBs who will lose their jobs midseason feat. Mitch Trubisky 

The 2022 NFL season is only weeks away as all teams are preparing their rosters for the upcoming campaign. The quarterbacks are the most important players in the NFL, so it's crucial for all teams to have that position figured out entering Week 1 of the regular season.

While most quarterbacks around the league have solid job security, there are others in a much more difficult situation.

Here are three quarterbacks who are likely to be named the starters for their teams in Week 1 but could lose their jobs sometime during the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Marcus Mariota

Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

After serving as a backup quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders for the last two years, Marcus Mariota signed with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 NFL offseason to get another shot at a starting quarterback after ultimately failing with the Tennessee Titans. He will open the 2022 season as a Falcons starter, but he may not remain there for the entire year.

The Falcons selected rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. If Mariota struggles this year, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ridder get an opportunity to show what he can do.

The Falcons are also projected to be one of the worst teams in the league this year, so they could also turn it over to Ridder if they are eliminated from playoff contention.

#2 - Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky

Mitch Trubisky spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears before ultimately losing his job as the starting quarterback and becoming a free agent. He then spent a year as a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers for another shot at being a starter.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From Inside Training Camp: After a day at #Steelers , it’s clear QB Mitch Trubisky is the likely starter. But what happens next is most interesting. From Inside Training Camp: After a day at #Steelers, it’s clear QB Mitch Trubisky is the likely starter. But what happens next is most interesting. https://t.co/babKCkmTPJ

Trubisky will likely be named the starting quarterback for Week 1, but he will need to perform well each week to keep his job.

The Steelers selected the only first-round quarterback of the 2022 NFL Draft when they chose Kenny Pickett, so Trubisky will have steady competition for his job this year. It would be surprising if Pickett weren't given his opportunity to lead the team sometime in 2022.

#3 - Ryan Tannehill

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill has been the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans for the last three seasons after starting his career with the Miami Dolphins. He put together the best year of his career in 2020 but followed it up with significant regression during the 2021 season. He threw 12 fewer touchdowns while doubling his interception total and throwing three interceptions in a playoff loss.

Tannehill's job appeared to be somewhat safe moving forward, but that changed when the Titans selected Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This year, he probably has the highest upside of any rookie quarterback because of his elite dual-threat abilities. If Tannehill struggles again this season, Willis could get a shot at taking over.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht