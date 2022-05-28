5 QBs fighting for their NFL future in 2022 feat. Ryan Tannehill and Daniel Jones

As all 32 teams prepare their final rosters for the 2022 NFL season, they will each take a deep look at their quarterback situation. While many teams currently have a stable option that is solidly projected to be their quarterback of the future, some teams don't have that luxury at the position.

Some quarterbacks will enter the 2022 NFL season with a chance to prove their worth and solidify their jobs moving forward, depending on their teams' situation. Here are five quarterbacks who will be fighting for their future during this upcoming season.

5 NFL QBs looking to solidify their starting jobs in 2022

#5 - Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 NFL offseason. Mariota has spent the last two seasons as a back-up for the Las Vegas Raiders since losing his starting job with the Tennessee Titans in the 2019 season.

Mariota is eager for the opportunity to become a starting quarterback again, but he will do so without much job security. The Falcons are currently going through a complete rebuild of their roster and also selected Desmond Ridder in the 2022 NFL Draft. Mariota will have to prove that he is a better long-term option than the rookie.

#4 - Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills

Davis Mills was never really expected to be the starting quarterback during the 2021 season. Circumstances forced him into the position, including the absence of Deshaun Watson, and Mills made the most of it, solidifying the job for now.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From our breaking news coverage: The #Texans will explore options, but likely they'll build around QB Davis Mills using all their picks. From our breaking news coverage: The #Texans will explore options, but likely they'll build around QB Davis Mills using all their picks. https://t.co/LaSH5JUX5J

Mills will now enter the 2022 season as the projected starting quarterback for the Houston Texans. He will be given the full opportunity to prove his worth, as the Texans passed on quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Texans are projected to have another high draft pick next year, so Mills will have to prove that he is more valuable than the loaded 2023 quarterback draft class.

#3 - Daniel Jones, New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

The New York Giants declined to pick up a fifth-year option on Daniel Jones' rookie contract. That means he is entering the final year of his contract ahead of the 2022 NFL season, with no guarantee that he will have a roster spot moving forward after that.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Draft Kickoff: More on the #Giants not picking up QB Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option and what it means. From NFL Draft Kickoff: More on the #Giants not picking up QB Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option and what it means. https://t.co/HzzszsaBDL

This puts Daniel Jones in the ultimate "prove it" type of situation. He is locked in as the starting quarterback for the 2022 season, and his play will directly determine his future with the team. He will have to impress new head coach Brian Daboll if he wants to keep his job next year.

#2 - Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill revived his career when he switched teams from the Miami Dolphins to the Tennessee Titans. In his first two years with his new team, Tannehill put together the two best seasons of his career. The 2021 season was a bit of a different story as he suffered serious regression, despite the Titans finishing with the best record in the AFC.

The Titans may have lost a bit of faith in Tannehill as the future of their franchise as they selected highly-rated quarterback prospect Malik Willis during the 2022 NFL Draft. Tannehill may be feeling a bit of pressure from the decision, as he recently stated that it isn't his job to mentor the rookie quarterback.

#1 - Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers were actively seeing a new starting quarterback in the trade market during the 2022 offseason. After missing out on Deshaun Watson and others, it looks like Sam Darnold will, once again, be their starting quarterback, entering the 2022 NFL season, despite the Panthers wishing to find an upgrade.

The fact that they were trying hard to replace Darnold means they aren't sold on his abilities moving forward. He is also entering the final year of his contract, so he has a lot to prove if he wants a shot at keeping the job beyond the 2022 season. The Panthers also selected Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, further complicating Darnold's situation.

