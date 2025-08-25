3 cut candidates for Vikings 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft.  Ty Chandler

The end of the preseason and the start of the National Football League season is an exciting time for everyone. However, for some NFL players fighting for the last few places on the 53 man roster, it can be a stressful and difficult time with the prospect of being released this close to the campaign.

The Minnesota Vikings have a new regime at QB in 2025 with rookie J.J. McCarthy taking over the offensive unit this year. On the offensive side of the ball, WR Justin Jefferson will likely keep the unit producing at a high rate, no matter who the quarterback is. Meanwhile, the defensive unit was one of the best in football in 2024 and expects to remain one of the top as well in 2025.

With a plethora of talent around the roster, let's take a look at three potential cut candidates for the Vikings prior to the new campaign.

3 cut candidates for Vikings 53-man roster

#1) Ty Chandler, RB

The Minnesota Vikings added RB Jordan Mason and retained RB Zavier Scott this offseason. Last year, Mason was extremely productive in San Francisco filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey. Meanwhile, reports from training camp highlight how Scott has been extremely impressive this offseason.

Due to the limited number of running back positions available and expected timeshare to be between Aaron Jones Sr. and Mason, there is a chance that Chandler may be without a spot this year in Minnesota.

#2) Oscar Chapman, P

The Vikings added punter Oscar Chapman as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. However, reports from training camp highlight how there is a good chance that Ryan Wright will keep his starting role for the Minnesota franchise this year.

With only one punter on most, if not all NFL rosters, Chapman likely could be released from the 53 man roster.

#3) Taki Taimani, DT

Minnesota spent big this offseason on the defensive line position by adding Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.

Taimani only featured in seven games last season, amassing three total tackles and one solo tackle. As a result, with the new additions this offseason, the Vikings depth chart is featuring the 2024 undrafted free agent Taimani as the third string DL, something that could highlight him being on the outside looking in when the final 53 man roster is made.

