3 deep sleeper QBs to target in 2024 fantasy football feat. Matthew Stafford

Quarterbacks can be approached in many different ways during fantasy football drafts each year. Some managers will choose to target one of the elite options in the earlier rounds, while others may wait until later to address the position. Regardless of which strategy is used, it's extremely important to get the pick right as they are traditionally the highest-scoring fantasy players.

One strategy that managers can consider is to load up on their other roster positions first, then target sleeper quartebacks in the late rounds. Here are three that could provide massive value at a discounted price in the 2024 season:

QB sleepers in 2024 fantasy football

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daniel Jones

With the 2024 fantasy football season on the horizon, be sure to check out our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer & lock down your squad.

1. Daniel Jones

Trending

Two years ago, in his first season with head coach Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones had the best statistical season of his career with the New York Giants. He was also a breakout star in fantasy football and finished the year as the overall QB9 in total fantasy points scored.

His next season was extremely disappointing, but mostly because of a season-ending injury that limited him to just six games. If he can find a way to stay healthy this year, he is a candidate for a major comeback—especially if he can build off of his impressive 708 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns from two seasons ago.

2. Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams appeared to be heading towards a full rebuild, but their young offensive weapons stepped up to help them reach the NFL Playoffs last season. In particular, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams were among the best players in their respective positions. With a year of experience under their belt, they could take another step forward to build a potentially elite offense.

All of this makes Matthew Stafford an intriguing sleeper quarterback in fantasy football, especially with another year removed from his 2022 injury. In his first season with the Rams back in 2021, he finished as the overall QB5 and ranked among the top ten quarterbacks in fantasy football for the seventh time in his career. He is one of the best late-round values with proven upside.

3. Baker Mayfield

In his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, Baker Mayfield set career-highs with 4,044 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns. He also finished as the overall QB10 in total fantasy points scored—the highest ranking of his career so far.

With another year in their offensive system, Mayfield could realistically take another step forward. He still has one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to throw the ball to which could further contribute to his late-round upside this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback