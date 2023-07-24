3 most expensive things Patrick Mahomes bought after $450,000,000 Chiefs contract

Last season, Patrick Mahomes started to enjoy the ten-year, $450 million contract he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in July 2020.

Both sides agreed to terms with one year left on Mahomes’ rookie-scale deal worth $16.4 million.

The Chiefs also exercised their fifth-year option on Mahomes worth $24.8 million.

In the first year of the mega-extension that locks him with Kansas City until 2031, he earned a base salary of $1.5 million. Mahomes also took home a $27.4 million roster bonus and a $550,000 workout bonus.

Spotrac reveals that Patrick Mahomes has earned $79.4 million over his first six NFL seasons. With that much money in hand, the two-time Super Bowl winner did spend a portion of it.

But by looking at his three most expensive purchases, he is already gearing up for his life after football. After all, he has invested in Whataburger franchises, the National Women’s Soccer League’s Kansas City Current, Sporting Kansas City, and a professional pickleball team.

3. Patrick Mahomes bought his dream home

The house featured in Netflix’s sports documentary Quarterback costs Mahomes $2 million. FieldFlix shared that it has three bedrooms, a garage for his supercar collection, and a closet for his 180 pairs of shoes.

Meanwhile, some scenes in Quarterback showed they also have a huge aquarium, a basketball court, a par-3 golf hole, and a 50-yard football field. The eight-acre estate in Cass County, Missouri, also features a swimming pool, a pond, a 500-bottle wine room, and a chef’s kitchen.

Aside from this estate, Patrick Mahomes purchased a mansion in Westlake, Texas, from the estate of former San Diego Chargers player Andrew Gissinger III. Mahomes also owns a $300,000 condo unit and a $1.8 million house in Kansas City.

2. Mahomes secures his football memories through NFTs.

The two-time NFL Associated Press Most Valuable Player has created several magical moments on the field. Hence, he wanted to cash in on those highlights by turning them into non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

If you are into sports cards, treat NFTs as their digital version. It typically contains photos or videos of an athlete performing notable highlights. Mahomes turned his greatest moments into a metaverse museum of exclusive NFTs.

When it was time to let the public have their share, his collection sold out for nearly $4 million. It is unsure how much he invested in creating the NFTs, but he did get a hefty payday.

1. Mahomes joins Kansas City Royals ownership

As Fieldflix said, Patrick Mahomes became the youngest owner in Major League Baseball history after purchasing a one percent stake with the Kansas City Royals.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP spent $11 million for the ownership stake. It’s turning out to be a good investment because the team’s valuation has increased. Though small in percentage, his one percent could be worth over $1 billion in 2030 when he turns 35.

