3 free agents the Green Bay Packers should target

The Green Bay Packers have had an uptick in participation in free agency over the last few weeks after Aaron Rodgers' demand for a trade. Put simply, they've signed some extra backup-quality quarterbacks to prepare for the possibility of having to start Jordan Love.

That said, they need to remain active and continue working on the rest of the roster as well. With some good pieces still out there, the Packers should feel that there can still be sizable upgrades to make.

Here are three free agents that would be a good fit for the Packers.

Three options in free agency for the Green Bay Packers

#1 - Mitchell Schwartz, OL

With Jordan Love possibly starting this season, the Packers need to do all they can to help give him extra time to see the field clearly.

Mitchell Schwartz spent years protecting a mobile quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and could do the same for Love. In 2020, PFF gave him a grade of 74.7. During the season, Schwartz was penalized only once and allowed just two sacks. That said, he had injury issues last season which limited him to 357 snaps.

Top remaining free agents available, via @PFF



1) CB Richard Sherman

2) OT Mitchell Schwartz

3) OT Russell Okung

4) CB Brian Poole

5) EDGE Melvin Ingram

6) OT Rick Wagner

7) LB KJ Wright

8) S Malik Hooker

9) C Austin Reiter

10) CB Nickell Robey-Coleman — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) May 14, 2021

If he can fully recover and stay healthy, it would be a big upgrade over the Packers' current offensive tackle Billy Turner. Then, by moving Turner into a swing-backup role, the offensive line could maintain high-quality play even with an injured starter.

In 2019, PFF gave Schwartz a grade of 84.0. If he can return to that level of play, he could be a cornerstone of the offensive line in 2021.

#2 - Russell Okung, OT

Russell Okung

If the Green Bay Packers are unable to get Mitchell Schwartz, they still have the option of signing Russell Okung.

While Okung would be on a similar level to offensive tackle Billy Turner, he could bolster the depth on the offensive line to remain at a good level when an inevitable injury happens.

In 2020, he created four penalties and allowed three sacks en route to a 73.0 PFF grade. However, Okung's play suffered in 2019 when he racked up six penalties and a 62.4 PFF grade in 257 snaps.

His 2018 stats help erase the fears brought on by 2019. That season, Okung played 866 snaps, had seven penalties and allowed three sacks.

Overall, Okung would bring a level of stability to the offensive line required for a young quarterback. It could also help keep the running game consistent by opening up bigger holes.

#3 - K.J. Wright

The Packers need to boost their running defense, which ranked 13th in yards per game in 2020. KJ Wright could be a short-term boost in helping stuff the run. Since he will be 32 in 2021, he will likely be a one-year fix.

Wright was one of the pieces of the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom and has playoff experience, which could be a big help in January.

In 2020, Wright earned a 75.3 grade from PFF. He also caught an interception and recorded two sacks. However, with 65 solo tackles and about a decade of experience, he could dissect opposing offenses pre-snap and seal holes quickly.

His role would likely have to be limited to being a run-stuffer, but that is primarily what the Green Bay Packers need.