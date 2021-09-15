NFL Free Agency: 3 guards the Las Vegas Raiders could sign to replace Denzelle Good

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line underwent a makeover this offseason. Trent Brown, Gabe Jackson and Rodney Hudson were all traded, while Alex Leatherwood was drafted in the first round to play right tackle. The line was going to have its ups and downs with the potential to get better as the season went along.

Unfortunately, starting right guard Denzelle Good suffered a torn ACL in the chaos of Week 1. Good deserves credit for his toughness. He played ten snaps after suffering the injury to try and push through it. In the process, the Raiders' offensive line was ranked 25th by Pro Football Focus after Week 1. As things stand, the Raiders need help and could find some in the free-agent market.

Levi Damien @LeviDamien Denzelle Good tore his ACL on the seventh snap of the game.



Then returned in the second quarter to play TEN MORE SNAPS.



I mean... Denzelle Good tore his ACL on the seventh snap of the game.



Then returned in the second quarter to play TEN MORE SNAPS.



I mean...

3 guards the Raiders should look at to replace Denzelle Good

#1 - Kelechi Osemele

Kelechi Osemele is an old face the Raiders could welcome back. Osemele spent 2016 through 2018 with the team and was a first-team All-Pro in 2016. He also made a Pro Bowl with them in 2017. Osemele has primarily played left guard in his nine-year career, but he could make the switch to the right side.

Osemele was injured in 2019. In 2020, he tore tendons in his left and right knee with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's been dealing with rehab head-on since then and is looking to make a point in the NFL. Osemele is just 32 and still has good football left in the tank.

Nick Jacobs @Jacobs71 If you are wondering how Kelechi Osemele’s recovery is going. He posted this on Instagram yesterday. Those are some quick feet. #Chiefs If you are wondering how Kelechi Osemele’s recovery is going. He posted this on Instagram yesterday. Those are some quick feet. #Chiefs https://t.co/roBeXkX8i0

#2 - D.J. Fluker

D.J. Fluker isn't the flashiest name but is a veteran the Raiders should take a look at. Fluker was released from the Miami Dolphins with an injury settlement on August 2. Fluker, though, was expected to be ready to play after a month or so. He's younger than Osemele at 30 years old and he also doesn't have as much of a lengthy injury history in recent times.

Fluker is comfortable playing right guard. He's spent most of his career playing the position. He isn't very athletic but makes up for it with his power. In any case, Leatherwood playing next to him would help offset his lack of athleticism. The biggest thing holding him back from having a job is too many penalties.

#3 - Michael Schofield

Ken McKusick @FilmstudyRavens



#RavensFlock The @Ravens will probably sign Michael Schofield this week if no one else has. The @Ravens will probably sign Michael Schofield this week if no one else has.



#RavensFlock

If the Raiders wish to sign Michael Schofield, they may have to get on with it quickly. Baltimore Ravens fans on Twitter believe he could be signed soon. But if the Raiders get to him first, he'd be a gamble.

Schofield has been incredibly inconsistent throughout his six-year career. But he does bring something to the table.

Most notably, Schofield is a better pass blocker than a run blocker. Pro Football Focus graded him a 70 or higher in pass protection in 2018 and 2019. Protecting Derek Carr is a priority, so Schofield could be an asset.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha