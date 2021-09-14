NFL Free Agency: 3 offensive linemen the Las Vegas Raiders should target after Monday Night Football scare

After watching the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, it is clear they need some help on the offensive line. If the Raiders intend to make the playoffs this year, they need to pull out all the stops to iron out those pesky errors.

After the first game, the Raiders should be looking towards free agency to add another player to the mix to create a more solidified group to protect Derek Carr and open running holes for Josh Jacobs. Here are three names the Raiders could potentially look at.

3 potential upgrades for the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line

#1 - Rick Wagner

At 31 years old, Rick Wagner could be the man for the Las Vegas Raiders for the next few years. Last season, he earned a 77.0 PFF grade and played 610 snaps. Most impressively, Wagner didn't have a penalty and allowed just one sack. It is a little surprising he doesn't have a job with the regular season in full swing.

THATS 1‼️ RAIDER NATION I LOVE YALL🦅🦅🦅 — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) September 14, 2021

Wagner could be an upgrade over rookie Alex Leatherwood. It may benefit the young tackle to sit for a year and learn behind a veteran like Wagner. Otherwise, Wagner could be repurposed to work his way into the lineup as a guard later down the line.

#2 - Mitchell Schwartz

Mitchell Schwartz could provide an upgrade at the tackle position if the Raiders have no luck with Rick Wagner. With the Raiders hoping to make the playoffs this year, they could use more players with playoff experience. Mitchell Schwartz has plenty in that regard, attained throughout his years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season, Schwartz earned a 74.7 PFF grade while earning one penalty and allowing two sacks. Granted, he only played 357 snaps last season, but fully healthy, Schwartz still has some gas in the tank. He also provides a bonus with an inside scoop on the Chiefs.

Russell Okung has bounced around the league during his career. However, this means he is familiar with numerous schemes and could fit in with the Raiders in no time. Needless to say, the sooner a new player can play, the better.

Oakland Raiders v Denver Broncos

Also Read

He played 406 snaps last season, gave up three sacks and had four penalties. Considering he spent a year with Denver and three with the Chargers, he could also be a useful inside source who could give the Raiders an edge.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha